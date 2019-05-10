63°F
Dealer News

Findlay VW Henderson parts manager loves his job

May 10, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson parts manager Frank Mattos is well-suited for his position. He has worked at the dealership for the past several years and is a Volkswagen enthusiast who has restored many classic VWs.

Frank’s latest work is a classic black 1962 VW Beetle that stands out at car shows, as evidenced by a recent VW gathering in Boulder City. Complete with a custom red interior, the vehicle looks as good as it sounds.

The passion for classic Volkswagens started before Mattos was old enough to drive. His father was in the Army, and while they were in Hawaii during his middle school years, Mattos saw a black chop top bug that “blew his mind,” and his love for Volkswagens started.

Needless to say, Mattos was struck by the fever that only car enthusiasts understand. It was at the age of 16 that Mattos purchased his first VW, a 1969 light blue squareback, and he has owned one model or another of an air-cooled VW ever since.

When asked if he ever regretted selling one of his VWs, he immediately answered with “every single one of them.”

At an event called Bugorama in Sacramento, California, in 2004, Mattos fell in love with a 1962 metallic root beer Volkswagen Beetle that was being hauled on a trailer.

“I had to have it,” Mattos said. “The car needed an engine and some cosmetic TLC; it was the wheels that caught my attention. I followed the trailer to its parking spot. It had no rust and it had a great transmission, so I ended up hauling the Bug back to Washington state that week.”

Never one to sit on his laurels, Mattos decided to try and sell the ’62 so that he could focus another project — a ’57 VW Bug.

“The car needed a paint job, so I got that done,” he said. “When I went to check on the progress of the paint job, I saw a completely different car than what I had envisioned but the guy told me the body was just too nice to give the car anything but the best paint job.”

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson General Manager Melisa Eichbauer praised Mattos for his dedication to Findlay Volkswagen.

“Frank is such a genuine person,” she said. “Not only does he care deeply about our brand but his commitment to growing his team to ensure that our customers receive the very best service is evident in his work.”

THE LATEST
John Yunker’s 1953 Willys Wagon won first-place at sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show. (Chapman)
Jeep enthusiasts unite for annual Big Bad Jeep Show
This past weekend, Jeep owners across the Las Vegas Valley flocked to Chapman Warm Springs for the sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show. The family-friendly event featured live entertainment, free food, face painting for children, raffle prizes from contributing vendors and a blood drive.

Findlay Customs found this “totaled” 1976 Airstream trailer on Craigslist and turned it int ...
Findlay Customs turns battered ’76 Airstream into showpiece
Back in the 1930s, Airstream was the Cadillac of RV trailers. The thrill of owning an Airstream has continued with the renovation of a 1976 model purchased from Craigslist and refurbished by Findlay Customs in the Valley Automall.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is available at all Chapman dealerships. (Ram)
Ram 1500 classic named truck bargain of the year
Looking for a new truck but don’t want the high payments? Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram offers the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, recently named the truck bargain of the year by carbuzz.com, a multiplatform automotive news and car-buying source.

West Career and Technical Academy graduating senior Briana Virella is seen receiving a check fo ...
Senior wins top prize in iChoose to Drive competition
West Career and Technical Academy senior Briana Virella won the annual iChoose to Drive contest and was awarded a check for $2,000 from Findlay Automotive Group during a ceremony present on the campus March 29. The money will serve her well as she moves on to college next year.

Friendly Ford celebrated the dealership's 49th anniversary with former and current employees: f ...
Friendly Ford reaches 49-year business milestone
In early April 1970, the No. 1 song was “Let it Be” by The Beatles, a gallon of gas was 36 cents, Richard Nixon was president and Friendly Ford opened its doors to Southern Nevada on North Decatur Boulevard. A lot has happened since, but one thing has remained the same: Friendly Ford still believes in a strong dedication to customer satisfaction.

Jeep enthusiasts come together at fifth annual Big Bad Jeep Show at Chapman Warm Springs. (Chap ...
Chapman wrangles Jeep owners to compete in Big Bad Jeep Show April 27
When you purchase a Jeep, you don’t just get the opportunity to venture off the beaten path, you also join one of the most loyal and exclusive car communities on the road. Chapman Chrysler Jeep is inviting all Jeep owners across the valley to compete in the sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show.

Diana Medina is seen with her parents, Daniel and Dora Medina, in front of the 2019 Elantra she ...
Las Vegan purchases Elantra SEL from Hyundai of Las Vegas
Diana Medina, who has lived in Las Vegas for nearly 13 years, is a longtime customer of Hyundai of Las Vegas. She has purchased five vehicles from the dealership in the past 10 years.

Las Vegas businessman Rick Fassina enjoys the outdoors of the Southern Nevada desert in his 201 ...
Findlay Automotive’s Land Rover dealership offers adventure
Findlay Automotive Group’s Land Rover Las Vegas unveiled a state-of-the-art, newly constructed 47,000-square-foot building Nov. 15 at 6425 Roy Horn Way in southwest Las Vegas.

The 2018 Raidercon Jeep welcomes Raider Nation to Las Vegas. (Chapman Chrysler Jeep)
Chapman welcomes Raiders with custom Jeep
Calling all Raiders fans, Chapman Chrysler Jeep has a vehicle built specially for the Raider Nation. With the newest star athletes added to the roster and the 2019 NFL Draft right around the corner, Chapman took a note out of the Raiders playbook and made a few updates of their own to the Jeep Rubicon.