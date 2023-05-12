Findlay VW hosts Earth Day cleanup

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson, with the support of Sam &Ash Injury Law, hosted a 2023 Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

More than 100 people showed up for Findlay Volkswagen's Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas. (Findlay)

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson, with the support of Sam &Ash Injury Law, hosted a 2023 Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

More than 100 people showed up to help beautify the community, collecting well over 120 bags of garbage from the city streets. The theme for this year’s cleanup was “Drive like there’s a tomorrow.”

“These are the type of valley events that allow us as a dealership of community-minded people to give back to our city and help out,” said Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson General Manager Melisa Eichbauer.