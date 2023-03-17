47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Dealer News

Findlay’s 2022 charitable contributions exceed $1.8M

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
March 17, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Findlay Automotive Group's Chad Leavitt, left, chief accounting officer, and Tyler Corder, CFO, ...
Findlay Automotive Group's Chad Leavitt, left, chief accounting officer, and Tyler Corder, CFO, donate their time to nonprofit organizations. (Findlay)

From its inception, the Findlay Automotive Group has focused on public service and community involvement. While every year brings unique challenges and issues, there are many organizations and people who likewise come together to help support their communities to overcome these challenges. In its support of the community. In 2022, Findlay donated approximately $1.8 million to various local charities.

Even as Findlay continues to grow with 35 current locations and over 2,400 employees, Findlay remains a family-owned, family-operated, and family-centered business. With its focus on families, Findlay continues to collaborate with diverse nonprofits across the valley.

In discussing the company’s philanthropic goals, Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, said, “A core philosophy of the Findlay Automotive Group is to give back to the communities where we operate. We hope to make the community a better place to live for both our employees and customers. The community has helped us be successful so we feel it is our responsibility to give back.”

In addition to donations and volunteer efforts, Findlay encourages and assists its own employees to be active participants in the operation of various charities. For example, Chad Leavitt, chief accounting officer of Findlay Automotive, is the board chair of Spread the Word Nevada.

This group is dedicated to advancing childhood literacy within low-income communities by changing lives one book at a time. The organization places over 52,000 books per month in the homes of children who need them. To date, Spread the Word Nevada has distributed more than 4.7 million gently used and new books to more than 515,000 low-income youth in Southern Nevada.

“I am so thankful to have the company and family that I work for support the mission of Spread the Word Nevada,” Leavitt said. “As board chair, it means so much to me to have the support of this organization that allows me to donate my time and company resources for their mission.”

He continued, “I got involved with Spread the Word Nevada back in 2017. I have four younger children and they have ample access to books but there are many kids in Nevada that don’t have this same opportunity. I love that Spread the Word helps at-risk students build their own at-home libraries with donated books from this organization. We also have family literacy programs to teach families how to model reading and create a legacy of family literacy because they develop a love for reading. Books can be an escape for so many children and can help them see the future and what is possible.”

Due in part to Leavitt and Findlay’s involvement, Spread the Word Nevada has been able to host numerous events, purchase delivery trucks and hold successful fundraising events.

“I love being a part of this organization, and I do it because I want other kids to have the same opportunities that my children and I had,” Leavitt said.

Additionally, Corder is on the Board for the Foundation of an Independent Tomorrow.

“(FIT) is a local nonprofit dedicated to vocational training. The goal is to help unemployed, or under-employed, Nevadans develop the skills needed to land a good paying job and to eliminate the need for public assistance,” Corder said.

“I love the mission of FIT because this organization helps people in our community get out of the cycle of poverty,” he continued. “Their vocational training programs have helped thousands of our neighbors get the skills needed to get a good job. To me this is the ultimate goal, to help people to provide for themselves.”

Allen Montalvo, general manager of Findlay Honda in Centennial Hills, sits on the board for the USO in Southern Nevada. The USO’s mission is to keep military service members connected to family, home and country, throughout their time of service.

“As a military veteran, I have a special appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our service members,” Montalvo said. “During my time overseas, I was incredibly thankful for the services provided by the USO that helped me stay connected with my family. I’m proud to be part of the USO of Nevada and to be able to support our service members and their families.”

Jamaal McCoy is the market manager over Findlay’s four dealerships in Prescott, Arizona. He currently sits on boards for six different nonprofits and appreciates Findlay’s support, direction and business ethos.

“I believe by being involved with our community, we can help make it a better place to live, work and play,” McCoy said.

He continued, “I have worked for Findlay for over 20 years, so I know that our business philosophy has long been to look at the business as a long-term investment and to build a solid base from which to build customer relationships. We have achieved this goal by emphasizing our commitment to our community. The relationships and friendships I have developed in the community have been amazing and they reach far outside the scope of just doing business.”

Whether it is Families for Effective Autism Treatment, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce or the YMCA of Southern Nevada, Findlay’s commitment to service can be seen across the spectrum. With executives on more than a dozen different boards of nonprofit organizations, Findlay hopes to make a difference in the community.

To learn more about Findlay Automotive, visit www.FindlayAuto.com

MOST READ
1
Raiders postpone Jimmy Garoppolo news conference
Raiders postpone Jimmy Garoppolo news conference
2
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
3
Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
4
The Bend retail complex takes form with pickleball, eateries in the works
The Bend retail complex takes form with pickleball, eateries in the works
5
Lawsuit alleges real estate agent drugged, raped women in Las Vegas, LA
Lawsuit alleges real estate agent drugged, raped women in Las Vegas, LA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters and Channel 13 sports reporter Tina Nguyen discu ...
Centennial Subaru, KTNV-TV 13 team up to present awards
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru and KTNV-TV, Channel 13, have established the Academic Athlete of the Month Award to spotlight the hard work and winning attitude of Clark County School District high school students.

Towbin Dodge in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including “Last Ca ...
Towbin Dodge showcases muscle in ‘Last Call’ series
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Dodge is phasing out the production of the current muscle models — Challenge and Charger. As a result, Towbin Dodge in the Valley Automall is offering a bevy of “Last Call” specials

Johnnie Walker RV: Family-owned for 60 years
Johnnie Walker RV: Family-owned for 60 years
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Johnnie Walker RV was founded in 1963 by John Walker Sr. The dealership has expanded to three locations, all on Boulder Highway, to meet the growth in demand from locals and visitors.

Lexus of Henderson is holding a blood donation to benefit American Red Cross on Jan. 31 from 11 ...
Lexus of Henderson conducts blood drive for American Red Cross
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson is inviting the public to schedule an appointment and drop by the dealership Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to donate blood and help make a difference in the lives of surgery patients or those undergoing cancer treatment, who have chronic illnesses or who have sustained a traumatic injury. Schedule an appointment at https://tinyurl.com/2p9tk47m.

Centennial Subaru’s showroom measures a massive 11,018 square feet. (Centennial Subaru)
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru now open for business
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently opened on the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 on/off ramps in northwest Las Vegas.

Towbin Kia in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including the 2023 Kia ...
Kia Soul leads with value, comfort
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

With inflation and gasoline prices tightening budgets around the Las Vegas Valley, Towbin Kia of Henderson might have the perfect holiday solution heading into the new year — the 2023 Kia Soul.

Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters, from left, Principal Juanita Booker Fraiser, Le ...
Centennial Subaru donates $1K to elementary school
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently donated $1,000 to Dean La Mar Allen Elementary School in appreciation for being welcomed to the northwest community by fourth- and fifth-grade students.

More stories for you
Volunteers help find 21 missing Las Vegas Valley children
Volunteers help find 21 missing Las Vegas Valley children
NEVADA VIEWS: Open for opportunity
NEVADA VIEWS: Open for opportunity
Findlay Automotive supports ALS Association Nevada Chapter
Findlay Automotive supports ALS Association Nevada Chapter
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 25
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 25
NEVADA VIEWS: Why aren’t all Nevada high school graduates ‘college and career ready’?
NEVADA VIEWS: Why aren’t all Nevada high school graduates ‘college and career ready’?
‘A safe space’: Facebook group unites Henderson Black community
‘A safe space’: Facebook group unites Henderson Black community