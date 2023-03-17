Findlay’s 2022 charitable contributions exceed $1.8M

In 2022, Findlay donated approximately $1.8 million to various local charities and continues to collaborate with diverse nonprofits across the valley.

Findlay Automotive Group's Chad Leavitt, left, chief accounting officer, and Tyler Corder, CFO, donate their time to nonprofit organizations. (Findlay)

From its inception, the Findlay Automotive Group has focused on public service and community involvement. While every year brings unique challenges and issues, there are many organizations and people who likewise come together to help support their communities to overcome these challenges. In its support of the community. In 2022, Findlay donated approximately $1.8 million to various local charities.

Even as Findlay continues to grow with 35 current locations and over 2,400 employees, Findlay remains a family-owned, family-operated, and family-centered business. With its focus on families, Findlay continues to collaborate with diverse nonprofits across the valley.

In discussing the company’s philanthropic goals, Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, said, “A core philosophy of the Findlay Automotive Group is to give back to the communities where we operate. We hope to make the community a better place to live for both our employees and customers. The community has helped us be successful so we feel it is our responsibility to give back.”

In addition to donations and volunteer efforts, Findlay encourages and assists its own employees to be active participants in the operation of various charities. For example, Chad Leavitt, chief accounting officer of Findlay Automotive, is the board chair of Spread the Word Nevada.

This group is dedicated to advancing childhood literacy within low-income communities by changing lives one book at a time. The organization places over 52,000 books per month in the homes of children who need them. To date, Spread the Word Nevada has distributed more than 4.7 million gently used and new books to more than 515,000 low-income youth in Southern Nevada.

“I am so thankful to have the company and family that I work for support the mission of Spread the Word Nevada,” Leavitt said. “As board chair, it means so much to me to have the support of this organization that allows me to donate my time and company resources for their mission.”

He continued, “I got involved with Spread the Word Nevada back in 2017. I have four younger children and they have ample access to books but there are many kids in Nevada that don’t have this same opportunity. I love that Spread the Word helps at-risk students build their own at-home libraries with donated books from this organization. We also have family literacy programs to teach families how to model reading and create a legacy of family literacy because they develop a love for reading. Books can be an escape for so many children and can help them see the future and what is possible.”

Due in part to Leavitt and Findlay’s involvement, Spread the Word Nevada has been able to host numerous events, purchase delivery trucks and hold successful fundraising events.

“I love being a part of this organization, and I do it because I want other kids to have the same opportunities that my children and I had,” Leavitt said.

Additionally, Corder is on the Board for the Foundation of an Independent Tomorrow.

“(FIT) is a local nonprofit dedicated to vocational training. The goal is to help unemployed, or under-employed, Nevadans develop the skills needed to land a good paying job and to eliminate the need for public assistance,” Corder said.

“I love the mission of FIT because this organization helps people in our community get out of the cycle of poverty,” he continued. “Their vocational training programs have helped thousands of our neighbors get the skills needed to get a good job. To me this is the ultimate goal, to help people to provide for themselves.”

Allen Montalvo, general manager of Findlay Honda in Centennial Hills, sits on the board for the USO in Southern Nevada. The USO’s mission is to keep military service members connected to family, home and country, throughout their time of service.

“As a military veteran, I have a special appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our service members,” Montalvo said. “During my time overseas, I was incredibly thankful for the services provided by the USO that helped me stay connected with my family. I’m proud to be part of the USO of Nevada and to be able to support our service members and their families.”

Jamaal McCoy is the market manager over Findlay’s four dealerships in Prescott, Arizona. He currently sits on boards for six different nonprofits and appreciates Findlay’s support, direction and business ethos.

“I believe by being involved with our community, we can help make it a better place to live, work and play,” McCoy said.

He continued, “I have worked for Findlay for over 20 years, so I know that our business philosophy has long been to look at the business as a long-term investment and to build a solid base from which to build customer relationships. We have achieved this goal by emphasizing our commitment to our community. The relationships and friendships I have developed in the community have been amazing and they reach far outside the scope of just doing business.”

Whether it is Families for Effective Autism Treatment, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce or the YMCA of Southern Nevada, Findlay’s commitment to service can be seen across the spectrum. With executives on more than a dozen different boards of nonprofit organizations, Findlay hopes to make a difference in the community.

To learn more about Findlay Automotive, visit www.FindlayAuto.com