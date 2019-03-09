Findlay’s Acura TLX A-Spec popular with variety of buyers

Findlay Acura sales manager Brian Castaneda stands alongside the 2019 Acura TLX A-Spec at the Valley Automall in Henderson. (Findlay)

The 2019 TLX A-Spec has a long list of standard items, according to Findlay Acura veteran sales manager Brian Castaneda.

“The new body design came out last year,” said Castaneda, a native of Southern California who has lived in Las Vegas for the past 10 years. “The biggest change in the vehicle is the four-cylinder engine for those customers looking for fuel efficiency. The TLX A-Spec now offers 206 horsepower and 290 horses for the V-6.”

The EPA-estimated gas mileage for the four-cylinder model is 23 city, 33 highway and 27 combined. For the V-6 P-AWS (precision all-wheel steer), an EPA-estimated 20 mpg city, 31 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.

“One difference between the two engines is that the six-cylinder comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission,” explained Castaneda, who has been selling cars for 12 years. “The transmission improves fuel efficiency.”

The interior comes with a luxury feel that includes leather, 10-way power seating, Apple CarPlay along with a touch screen, a navigation system, a 10-speaker sound system, dual zone climate control and keyless entry and start.

Additional features include road departure mitigation, blind spot monitoring system and the rear cross traffic alert.

“This vehicle will actually stop itself before colliding with a vehicle in case the driver is not fully attentive,” Castaneda said.”

The buyer profile for the 2019 A-Spec has attracted a wide variety of buyers, Castaneda said.

“The folks who are buying the TLX are getting a luxury sedan with the sports feel,” he explained. “You can say that the buyer gets the best of both worlds with this car.”

Castaneda said the Acura is built to last.

“Acura has the highest retention of any … brand that I’ve sold,” Castaneda said. “I don’t have to worry about my customers as far as the dependability is concerned.”

Castaneda’s many years in the car business could have led him to any dealership in the city.

“I chose Findlay Automotive Group because they sold me on their culture,” he explained. “It’s the real deal here. The community involvement by this company is unbelievable.”