Dealer News

Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover contributes to Adam’s Place

April 16, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Kelly Thomas-Boyers, president of Adam’s Place, accepts a donation check for $10,000 from Ray ...
Kelly Thomas-Boyers, president of Adam’s Place, accepts a donation check for $10,000 from Ray Dinardi, general manager of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas. (Findlay)

Since 2009, Adam’s Place has worked to provide healthy coping skills for thousands of people in Southern Nevada struggling with loss and grief. After a chaotic 2020, the services offered by Adam’s Place are more important than ever, for so many in our community.

As a result of COVID-19, Adam’s Place has pivoted its programs to make sure that even during the pandemic, its staff and volunteers are able to reach those in need of support. Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover dealership recently presented the organization with a $10,000 check to provide support to such a deserving cause.

Adam’s Place was founded by Kelly Thomas-Boyers and George Thomas in memory of their son, Adam Gregory Thomas. Adam was a 21-year-old college senior at the University of Nevada, Reno when he sustained life-ending injuries in an automobile accident. Adam’s grieving family, including his younger brother, struggled to find a place to turn to for counseling and support.

Thomas-Boyers discovered a program called Solace Tree, which was a grief support center for children, teens and adults in Reno. The concept that there was a place like this that could help her younger son to grieve for his brother and find a way to move forward brought great comfort to her.

Unfortunately at the time, there wasn’t a program like this in Southern Nevada. Adam’s parents decided to seize the initiative and started Adam’s Place in Las Vegas with a desire to help those who had suffered a similar loss.

Fourteen years later, Adam’s Place continues to work for grieving families across the valley. In addition to providing grief support groups for children, teens and families, Adam’s Place has trained volunteer facilitators who lead and encourage group members to express the many feelings that are a part of the grieving process. In a safe and confidential home life setting, group members discuss and share activities with others who share similar life-changing experiences.

“We support Adam’s place because if you read their mission statement it should be pretty obvious,” said Ray Dinardi, general manager of Jaguar Land Rover. “Kids don’t know how to deal with losing a parent or sibling. It’s just tragic. It’s such a great organization for the parents and the kids to help them with their grieving process.”

Jaguar Land Rover’s donations — and all other donations received — will go directly to help to fund Adam’s Place’s programs and services designed to help kids, teens and families cope with grief and loss.

For more information on Adam’s Place, visit adamsplacelv.org.

