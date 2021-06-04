Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas donates truck

Located on the famous Route 66 highway, 100 miles from Las Vegas, is the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association. The association was formed as a nonprofit extension of the already-established volunteer organization, the Friends of the Mojave Road.

Laura Misajet, executive director of Mojave Desert Heritage & Cultural Association, stands with Ray Dinardi, general manager of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, in front of the truck that Findlay donated to the organization. (Findlay)

The mission of the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association is to research and conserve the natural and cultural history of the Mojave Desert region for the purpose of preserving and sharing these resources in perpetuity.

Ray DiNardi, general manager of Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, has been involved with the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association since the beginning. DiNardi’s long-standing relationship with the incredible staff led to his desire to do more for the area by further protecting the Mojave Desert against wildfires.

As a result, Jaguar Land Rover donated a truck to Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association.

“Laura Misajet, the executive director, contacted me about their concerns for wildfires in the area. The Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association needed a truck to tow equipment to fight fires and protect the area. We found a truck for them, and we were able to donate it,” DiNardi said.

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, the concern for out-of-control wildfires in Nevada and California grows. It is anticipated that Findlay’s donation will be helpful in further securing the Mojave area and transporting staff who are essential to this mission.

“We believe it’s important to preserve things and we believe in helping good people,” DiNardi said. “It’s that simple.”

In addition to its physical efforts, the association operates a research center, library and archives, restoration of significant structures, conservation of historic open space, interpretation of backcountry trails and production of educational guidebooks and historical publications. Its approach to achieving its goals is through education. That education is accomplished with the Mojave Road Report newsletter, educational field trips in the desert and its Tales of the Mojave Road publications — books and guides that people use when they are in the desert.

To learn more about the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association, visit the website mdhca.org. Volunteer opportunities are available to those who share the same goals of preservation.