81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Dealer News

Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas donates truck

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
June 4, 2021 - 5:00 am
 
Updated June 4, 2021 - 8:00 am
Laura Misajet, executive director of Mojave Desert Heritage & Cultural Association, stands with ...
Laura Misajet, executive director of Mojave Desert Heritage & Cultural Association, stands with Ray Dinardi, general manager of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, in front of the truck that Findlay donated to the organization. (Findlay)

Located on the famous Route 66 highway, 100 miles from Las Vegas, is the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association. The association was formed as a nonprofit extension of the already-established volunteer organization, the Friends of the Mojave Road.

The mission of the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association is to research and conserve the natural and cultural history of the Mojave Desert region for the purpose of preserving and sharing these resources in perpetuity.

Ray DiNardi, general manager of Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, has been involved with the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association since the beginning. DiNardi’s long-standing relationship with the incredible staff led to his desire to do more for the area by further protecting the Mojave Desert against wildfires.

As a result, Jaguar Land Rover donated a truck to Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association.

“Laura Misajet, the executive director, contacted me about their concerns for wildfires in the area. The Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association needed a truck to tow equipment to fight fires and protect the area. We found a truck for them, and we were able to donate it,” DiNardi said.

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, the concern for out-of-control wildfires in Nevada and California grows. It is anticipated that Findlay’s donation will be helpful in further securing the Mojave area and transporting staff who are essential to this mission.

“We believe it’s important to preserve things and we believe in helping good people,” DiNardi said. “It’s that simple.”

In addition to its physical efforts, the association operates a research center, library and archives, restoration of significant structures, conservation of historic open space, interpretation of backcountry trails and production of educational guidebooks and historical publications. Its approach to achieving its goals is through education. That education is accomplished with the Mojave Road Report newsletter, educational field trips in the desert and its Tales of the Mojave Road publications — books and guides that people use when they are in the desert.

To learn more about the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association, visit the website mdhca.org. Volunteer opportunities are available to those who share the same goals of preservation.

MOST READ
1
2 rookies catching attention of Raiders veterans
2 rookies catching attention of Raiders veterans
2
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
3
2 Las Vegas resorts among first to participate in new booking system
2 Las Vegas resorts among first to participate in new booking system
4
Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium
Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium
5
$1.3M jackpot hit at Las Vegas Strip resort
$1.3M jackpot hit at Las Vegas Strip resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder, left, makes a $50,000 donation to St. Rose Dominican ...
Findlay Automotive supports St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group donated $50,000 to St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation, which helps people access health services, advocates for patients’ needs and partners with the community to improve quality of life.

Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow just graduated its first class of automotive technicians ...
Findlay hires new graduates from FIT’s class of auto techs
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow, also known as FIT, created the Standards of Excellence Academy to provide underemployed individuals with training, education and certifications so they can get higher-paying jobs. In partnership with Findlay Automotive, Standards of Excellence has developed an automotive technician training program.

Mike Lubbe, center, president/CEO of YMCA Southern Nevada, accepts a donation check from Doug F ...
Findlay Automotive supports YMCA’s commitment to health
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Millions of people have enthusiastically sung the words from the classic 1978 hit, “It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!” Indeed since 1944, the YMCA of Southern Nevada has had its doors open to the community, providing its programs for children, individuals and families.

Kelly Thomas-Boyers, president of Adam’s Place, accepts a donation check for $10,000 from Ray ...
Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover contributes to Adam’s Place
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover dealership recently presented a $10,000 check to Adam’s Place, an organization that provides healthy coping skills for thousands of people in Southern Nevada struggling with loss and grief.

Subaru of Las Vegas, De Castroverde Law Group grant $10,000 scholarship
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay’s Subaru of Las Vegas has partnered with De Castroverde Law Group for its 2021 Road to College Academic Scholarship. The businesses combined their donations of $5,000 to award a Las Vegas Valley high school senior with $10,000 to go toward a college or university tuition.

Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, is flanked by Melissa Cipriano, left, executive direct ...
Findlay Automotive seeks to help young hearts in Las Vegas
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

In honor of American Heart Health month in February and to support those children with heart conditions, the Findlay Automotive Group presented the Children’s Heart Foundation with $6,400.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder presents a check to Findlay human resources manager a ...
Findlay executive joins Las Vegas Philharmonic board
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Amber Fontaine, human resources and recruitment manager with Findlay Automotive Group, is now on the board of the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Jason Feinberg, co-host of Fox 5’s “More” show, cheers on Rapper Flavor Flav, who was tak ...
Findlay Celebrity Spin Zone raises 450K for charities
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive has raised more than $450,000 in charitable donations from the Findlay Celebrity Spin Zone, a segment on KVVU-TV Fox 5 where celebrities spin a slot machine inside the studio. There are typically four to six spins a month, and the sum total is given to the charity of the month.

Getty Images
Towbin Auto teams with Iced Out Barber Shop to provide toys
Dealer Featured Content

The Towbin Auto Group partnered with Jackie Starr of Iced Out Barber Shops for its third annual toy drive in Southern Nevada. They provided toys for kids at the Andre Agassi Boys Girls Club of Southern Nevada located on Martin Luther King Boulevard in west Las Vegas.