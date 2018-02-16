Friendly Ford employees donate blood to American Red Cross

The colorful American Red Cross motorhome made a stop at Friendly Ford on Feb. 6 when dealership employees teamed up to donate blood. The event was spearheaded by accounts receivable clerk Michelle Rutherford, who has become a regular participant in blood donations with the Red Cross for several years.

The colorful American Red Cross motorhome made a stop at Friendly Ford on Feb. 6 when dealership employees teamed up to donate blood. The event was spearheaded by accounts receivable clerk Michelle Rutherford, who has become a regular participant in blood donations with the Red Cross for several years.

“I started donating with the Red Cross several years ago in Southern California,” Rutherford said. “I have a rare blood type, and I feel good about donating.”

Rutherford said members of the dealership have wanted to participate for several years and especially joined the cause because of the tragic event on Oct. 1.

“We plan to do this on a regular basis,” Rutherford said. “Overall, the event went very well and we had excellent participation. I am especially proud of my fellow employees at Friendly Ford.”

Among the Friendly Ford employees who participated were sales consultants Randy Block, Chris Buckels and James Floyd; and body shop employees Mike Giovengo, Melissa Murillo, Gary Sedlack and D.C. Baker.

George Handal represented the service department, while the parts department was represented by Rachel Roberts and Kim Sparkman.

Among the employees from the Friendly Ford business office were Ann Vanosdall and Antionette Vickers.

Floyd gave blood for the first time and found the process very interesting.

“I got a really good feeling out of helping the American Red Cross,” Floyd said. “I gave a pint, and I’m in the system now, so I will be back to help again.”

Block said blood drives are vitally important.

“Recent history has shown the importance of this donation,” he said. “It is making a deposit in the bank of life.”

Karen Lewis, a supervisor for the American Red Cross, said the event met its goal for the day.

“This one was our first blood drives at Friendly Ford,” she said. “We set a goal of 18 donors and we met the goal. The American Red Cross is ever active, but the need is still constant. We always need more donors.”