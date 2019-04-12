Friendly Ford reaches 49-yea r business milestone

Friendly Ford celebrated the dealership's 49th anniversary with former and current employees: from left, service director Greg Haase, salesperson alumni Tommy Gallina, Dana Olliges, owner Ed Olliges fleet manager Bart Peterson and parts director Rob Mancini. (Friendly Ford)

In early April 1970, the No. 1 song was “Let it Be” by The Beatles, a gallon of gas was 36 cents, Richard Nixon was president and Friendly Ford opened its doors to Southern Nevada on North Decatur Boulevard. A lot has happened since, but one thing has remained the same: Friendly Ford still believes in a strong dedication to customer satisfaction.

Friendly Ford, 660 N. Decatur Blvd., recently had its 49th anniversary Kickoff Celebration. Friendly Ford employees from every department, customers from over the years and Ford dignitaries were on hand for the festivities. Chairman of Friendly Ford, Ed Olliges, opened the dealership in April 1970, and it has been a staple in the Las Vegas Valley ever since. Same owner and same location for 49 years.

“Everyone in this room is Friendly Ford,” Olliges said. “It’s not the building or the vehicles or the advertising. It is you; you are Friendly Ford. And I thank you for that.”

Parts director Rob Mancini and service director Greg Haase have both been at Friendly Ford for over 40 years. Each was on hand to speak about Friendly Ford and Ed Olliges. Both attended Western High School and crossed the street to join the Friendly Ford team.

“We found a family at Friendly Ford,” Mancini said. “Mr. Olliges treated us with such respect, we would never go anywhere else. Our place is at Friendly.”

Ford Motor Co. regional manager Brad Jones, Ford Motor Co. sales operations manager Philip Chancellor, Ford Motor Co. zone manager Will Marchand and Ford Credit business development manager Edward Gutierrez were on hand for this special event — some flying in from different parts the country for this special 49th anniversary celebration of Friendly Ford and to honor Olliges.

Friendly Ford just received the President’s Award for a record 19th time, Ford’s highest honor for complete customer satisfaction. Ford Motor Co. also recently welcomed Olliges into the Top Volume Ford Dealer Hall of Fame. This is a lifetime achievement award that spans decades of Ford sales volume, the longevity of dealers and dedication to customer satisfaction.