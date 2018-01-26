Friendly Ford receives impressive 2018 EcoSport

Friendly Ford just received a new sport utility vehicle that is not only good-looking but multifaceted.

The 2018 EcoSport is appropriately named since it is sporty, powerful and has seating for as many as five passengers.

“The price and standard features are unbelievable,” said dealership training manager David Boehle. “There are more standard features than any of the competition in its class and seating for as many as five.”

There are two engines available including the 1.0 Turbo Ecoboost with 123 horsepower and 166-horsepower 2.0 models.

“It’s also available in front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive,” added Boehle, a 22-year veteran of the car business. “The vehicle is peppy and it’s available.”

Boehle said the timing of the arrival of the vehicle is perfect considering the advent of snow in Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

“With four-wheel-drive capabilities, it’s a winner,” he said.

Boehle said buyers would include young couples with children.

“This one even has Sync Connect which allows them to locate the car,” he said. “In fact, you can even check fluid levels on your phone with SyncConnect and remote-start the car. It’s very people-friendly.”

“It’s the perfect car for the younger family,” said Rafael DeLeon, dealership sales consultant. “People who are into tech will love it because it has Wi-Fi, voice-activated navigation, Sync3 and Sync Connect. This car has been in Europe, and it was tested there for the last couple of years. Sales of the vehicle in Europe have been phenomenal.”

The 2018 EcoSport is available in S, SE, SES and Titanium models.