Friendly Ford sales consultant highlights 2018 Edge SUV

The 2018 Ford Edge sport utility vehicle at Friendly Ford has three engine options, all paired with six-speed automatic transmissions with SelectShift capability. Available engines include the 2.0-liter Ecoboost with 245 horsepower; the 2.7-liter Ecoboost with 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque; and the 3.5-liter Ti-VCT V-6 with 280 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque.

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford sales consultant Jake Linnell shows off 2018 Edge sport utility vehicles at the dealership located at 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

The 2018 Ford Edge sport utility vehicle at Friendly Ford has three engine options, all paired with six-speed automatic transmissions with SelectShift capability. Available engines include the 2.0-liter Ecoboost with 245 horsepower; the 2.7-liter Ecoboost with 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque; and the 3.5-liter Ti-VCT V-6 with 280 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque.

The popularity of the Edge is based on the features, size and durability, according to sales consultant Jake Linnell, who praises the 2018 Edge, which has seating for five.

“It’s very spacious, and the features in the vehicle are amazing,” Linnell said. “Buyers get a great package for an affordable price, along with the incredible Ford precision that goes into every vehicle.”

The popularity of SUVs caught on several years ago, and the 2018 Edge fits the bill perfectly for families with kids on the run.

“The Edge is perfect for the small family,” said Linnell. “It comes with intelligent four-wheel drive or two-wheel drive, along with two-wheel drive or standard all-wheel drive.”

Ford did its homework with its Sync 3 system, Linnell added.

“It’s a one-touch system that is intuitive,” he said. “The voice activation is very impressive, and because I use the Android phone, it allows you to check your text messages and you can call people through your phone book, among other things.”

Also popular with the 2018 Edge is the hands-free foot-activated liftgate.

“That’s one of my favorite features because of its simplicity and its usefulness,” Linnell said.

The safety features are also in-depth.

“It has the rollover stability,” Linnell said. “In addition, the Edge has rear and front crumple zones that accordion during impact.

“Ford engineers have done an outstanding job, especially when talking about the safety of the 2018 Edge,” he said.