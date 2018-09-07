Friendly Ford sales consultant promotes certified pre-owned warranty

The Ford certified pre-owned warranty takes the worry out of the purchase of a used car at Friendly Ford.

Friendly Ford sales consultant Hugo Gonzalez is a big believer in the Ford certified pre-owned warranty program at the dealership at 660 N. Decatur Blvd. (Friendly Ford)

Veteran dealership sales consultant Hugo Gonzalez is among the believers in the program. Gonzales, a 20-year veteran of the car business, said about 60 percent of his sales are for certified vehicles. He said it is oftentimes the best purchase for a customer.

Every vehicle offered in the Ford certified pre-owned category comes with a 12-month, 12,000-mile comprehensive warranty coverage; a seven-year, 100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty coverage; 24-hour roadside assistance; and a vehicle history report that provides 172 points of inspection by certified mechanics on every car, truck, SUV or crossover in the program.

Each Ford certified pre-owned model comes with a full tank of fuel, fresh oil and filter and new wiper blades. Service is available at any Ford or Lincoln dealer in the 50 states and Canada, and it’s complete with a roadside assistance program. Covered are SUVs, crossovers, trucks and vehicles that are from the current or five previous model years and have fewer than 40,000 miles.

“It’s a win-win for everyone involved,” Gonzalez said, “and it saves the customer money while also providing the benefits of an invaluable program. It’s very in depth and bulletproof, and it’s the next best thing next to a new car.”

Another key element included in the program is affordable financing.

The roadside assistance program includes a travel expense reimbursement of up to $500 for up to three days of lodging, meals and a rental vehicle.