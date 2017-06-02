Friendly Ford sales manager purchases F-150 Platinum model

Friendly Ford new car sales manager Taylor Warf is not an off-road racer, but he is certainly prepared should he ever find himself on a rugged dirt road in the middle of the desert.
Warf recently purchased a 2017 F-150 Platinum model at the dealership at 660 N. Decatur Blvd.
The F-150 has been the best-selling truck in the country for 40 years, and Warf knows he’s getting a highly respected vehicle that will take him virtually anywhere.
The reasons to purchase the vehicle are numerous, according to www.autobytel.com, a respected website automotive publication that named the F-150 the Autobytel Buyer’s Choice of the Year.
The truck includes a camera mounted in the grill along with one included in each of the rearview mirrors. The infotainment is highlighted by Sync3 and a 700-watt sound system that has 10 Sony speakers.
Among the other reasons were handling capabilities, cutting-edge driver-assistance technology, a new powertrain, top towing technology and a cargo bed that rocks with benefits such as stowable loading ramps and a remote release tailgate with built-in assistance step.
In true Ford fashion, the truck is available with several different power plants. Offered with the 2017 F-150 are a new 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine and 10-speed transmission. The new V-6 produces 375 horsepower — an increase of 10 horsepower from last year — along with 470 pound-feet of torque.
Warf’s selection of the Platinum comes with either a 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V-8 engine or the 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine.
“I am very impressed with the 2017 Ford F-150,” Warf said. “It’s a well-designed truck that has countless variations to meet the needs of each of our buyers. There is certainly good reason for the success and respect for the vehicle.”
