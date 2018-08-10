Friendly Ford sees great success with the 2018 Explorer

In a region of the country that has a multitude of recreational activities, the 2018 Ford Explorer at Friendly Ford answers the call for outdoor enthusiasts.

Friendly Ford sales consultant Joe Christensen is seen with a 2018 Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle at the dealership at 660 N. Decatur Blvd. (Friendly Ford)

Now, the Explorer features a new grille, seating up to seven people, hands-free liftgate, a choice of three engines and the responsive performance of SYNC 3 voice-activated technology.

Engines in the ’18 Explorer include the 3.5-liter VCT V-6 with 290 horsepower, the 2.3-liter Ecoboost with 280 horsepower and the 3.5-liter Ecoboost best-in-class V-6 with 365 horsepower.

Fuel mileage ratings include a combined 20 mph in the V-6, combined 22 in the 2.3-liter and combined 18 in the 3.5-liter Ecoboost.

Suspension packages include Normal for everyday driving on wet or dry paved roads; Mud/Rut for backgrounds that can get muddy after a good monsoon rainstorm; Sand, which covers the day at the beach or a trip to Dumont Dunes southwest of Las Vegas; and Snow, Gravel, Grass that covers the spectrums including winter snow conditions at Lee Canyon or an assortment of challenges in Utah.

Friendly Ford sales consultant Joe Christensen said the ’18 Explorer is the most popular sport utility vehicle in the market and the hottest selling SUV in the country.

“Between the very impressive interior to the performance and the suspension, it’s a vehicle that accepts every possible challenge,” he said. “Evidence of the Explorer’s excellence is the fact that it has been the No. 1 selling SUV for the past 27 years. It’s a vehicle that touts the ideal package.”

Christensen said the Explorer meets the wants and needs of various buyers.

“The buyer profile includes large families and people who enjoy hiking, camping and other outdoor activities,” he said.