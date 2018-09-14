Friendly Ford starting to see arrival of 2019 Mustangs

The history of the Ford Mustang dates back to when it was unveiled in 1964. Since then, the Mustang has exceeded all expectations and soared to become one of the most popular vehicles in the country.

Friendly Ford sales consultant Isaac Roberts is seen with the 2019 Mustang Bullitt in the showroom of the dealership at 660 N. Decatur Blvd. (Friendly Ford)

The allure of the Mustang is evidenced by the fact that it is now known as “America’s Original Pony Car” and “the car that started the Pony Car Stampede.”

Friendly Ford has started seeing the arrivals of the 2019 Mustangs, which have horsepower ratings of 310-475.

Among those who are amazed at the 2019 Bullitt is sales consultant Isaac Roberts, who owns a 2018 Mustang GT. The Bullitt gained notoriety in the 1968 movie “Bullitt,” which starred actor Steve McQueen.

“The Bullitt is highlighted by a 5.0 engine creating 475 horsepower,” Roberts said. “It’s tuned slightly differently from other GTs. It also has the active-valve exhaust. It’s a very throaty-sounding car and gets attention wherever it goes.

“Another standout feature is the 12-inch LCD cluster. This car has all of the available options and it’s the car everyone would want. It has chrome trim accents and bright red calipers.”

The interior has a digital cluster, a classic shifter along with the Bang and Olufson sound system that is also unmatched in the car business.

“It’s like the Hollywood Bowl inside the Bullitt,” said Roberts, adding that the dark highlands green paint is only available on the Bullitt.

The Bullitt comes with the active valve performance, 3.73 Torsen limited-slip rear axle, engine oil cooler and a six-speed manual transmission with rev matching.

Safety equipment includes a three-point safety belt restraint system for all seating positions and AdvanceTrac with electronic stability control, Belt-Minder front safety belts, driver’s knee air bag, dual front air bags and front-seat side-impact air bag.

Included are selectable drive modes, unique stability control, Montube shocks, gripping bars and rear cross-axis suspension joints, along with vented four-wheel disc brakes.