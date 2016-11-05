Friendly Ford technician advises consistent service on transmissions

Too many times, the owners of vehicles don’t pay attention to the transmission until it’s too late, according to Friendly Ford technician Tod Donner.

COURTESY Friendly Ford technician Tod Donner advises customers to have their transmissions serviced on a regular basis.

Too many times, the owners of vehicles don’t pay attention to the transmission until it’s too late, according to Friendly Ford technician Tod Donner.

“People don’t think about the transmission in a vehicle,” said Donner, a 15-year veteran of automobile mechanical work. “It’s kind of like out-of-sight, out of mind.”

The warning signs of a malfunctioning transmission include hard shifting, slipping and not engaging into drive, or first gear.

“Then, too, a warning can be recognized by the fact that the transmission will shutter when going into gear,” Donner said.

The key to a long-running transmission is regular service.

“The transmission should be serviced every 60,000 miles or so,” Donner said. “The whole process takes about an hour to complete. The cost is about $200 to have the transmission serviced whereas the replacement of a transmission could be as $3,000.”

He said the summertime is especially tough on transmission.

“The heat is the worst for breakage especially considering that the pavement can be as hot as 150 degrees,” Donner said. “You also need to have your coolant checked, because the radiator is what cools the transmission. The radiator and the transmission work in conjunction with one another.”

One big key to the Friendly Ford service department is that the technicians check all fluid levels in the vehicle when in the shop.

“The mileage for a service depends on the vehicle,” Donner said. “The average vehicle owner doesn’t know how to check the fluid in a transmission for the level or condition, so it’s important that a qualified technician is utilized.

“Until the vehicle is put up on a rack, there’s really no way to tell the condition of the transmission fluid. “

Donner also said that a vehicle should be fully serviced before going on a long trip.

“At Friendly Ford, the service includes everything from checking the tires and brakes, and also the transmission, “ Donner explained. “We oftentimes see vehicles owned by people on the road that are brought to us on the back of a tow truck.”

He explained that Friendly Ford’s service department has a long list of qualified technicians for any automotive need.

“You need to know what you’re doing to work here,” Donner said. “All technicians must undergo extensive training before they can work in the service department. It’s amazing how many people working here have been here 20 to 30 years.”

