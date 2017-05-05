Friendly Ford’s Spring Paws for the Cause scheduled May 13

Friendly Ford Dana Arcana is seen with a furry friend who found his forever home at a previous Paws for the Cause during Friendly Ford at 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

The heartfelt and popular semiannual Friendly Ford Paws for the Cause animal adoption is scheduled for May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Friendly Ford, 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

Hosted each spring and fall, Paws for the Cause has resulted in new homes for many dogs since its inception. Started by native Las Vegan Dana Arcana, the event has grown each year.

The dealership serves as the stage for homeless dogs that are provided for the event by the Animal Foundation.

The next event will include the Spring Cleaning Blanket Drive in which those donating old winter blankets will receive a free drink and appetizer coupons compliments of PT’s Taverns.

MP K9 dog training will be on-site, and free microchipping will be provided by Warm Springs Animal Hospital courtesy of Friendly Ford. This will help ensure any lost pets will be reunited with their owners.

“All pets are welcome for the microchip process,” Arcana said. “Lost pets are a bigger problem than many realize, and the microchip process helps alleviate that issue.”

Also part of the promotion will be On The Spot Doggy Stylers that will provide complimentary spritz and spray for newly adopted dogs.

Live remote radio broadcasts by 97.1 The Point and La Buena 101.9 (Spanish Radio) will be aired.

Arcana said the event provides awareness to many animals that need forever homes.

The Animal Foundation is located on an eight-acre site off U.S. Highway 95 and Eastern Avenue. For the past 34 years, it has housed a multitude of services and provided refuge for more than 50,000 homeless, lost, neglected and abused animals each year.

“Last year, the foundation helped find homes for over 21,000 animals,” Arcana said. “As many as 80 animals are turned into the animal foundation each day by people who cannot care for their pets.

“The animal foundation counselors also work with owners to help provide other solutions so pets don’t have to be surrendered.”

Located at 655 N. Mohave Road, the Animal Foundation Adoption Department is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found by visiting www.animalfoundation.com or by calling 702-384-3333.