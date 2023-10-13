59°F
Dealer News

Gaudin breaks ground on Porsche Center Henderson

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
October 13, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
An artist's rendering shows the Porsche Center Henderson dealership that will open in fall 2025 ...
An artist's rendering shows the Porsche Center Henderson dealership that will open in fall 2025. (Gaudin Motor Co.)
Executives of Gaudin Motor Co. broke ground on Porsche Center Henderson on Sept. 25. (Gaudin Mo ...
Executives of Gaudin Motor Co. broke ground on Porsche Center Henderson on Sept. 25. (Gaudin Motor Co.)

Gaudin Motor Co. broke ground Sept. 25 on its Porsche Center Henderson dealership located at 7779 Eastgate Road. Scheduled for completion in fall 2025, the LEED-certified project is set to become the largest Porsche dealership in Nevada and will feature innovative technology with more solar-generating capacity than all the dealerships in the state combined.

“We are thrilled to announce a brand-new chapter in our storied legacy in Southern Nevada,” said Gary Ackerman, owner of Gaudin Motor Co.

“It was a double special day as today would have been my dad Don Ackerman’s 97th birthday, and it only seemed appropriate to celebrate the start of our newest dealership in his memory.”

Guests of Porsche Center Henderson will enjoy such experiences as:

Porsche fitting lounge

Carrera Café

Climate-controlled service drive

Luxurious Owner’s Collection for a private Porsche delivery experience

Multiple experience areas such as Classic, Motorsport, E-Performance and Lifestyle

Kids lounge

Public and private special event spaces

Spanning over 105,000 square feet, the four-story project will feature a two-level vehicle showroom with 22,659 and 23,547 square feet of display space in addition to 24 service and detail bays and covered rooftop parking.

Porsche Center Henderson will hire for 50 positions in the coming months.

For additional information on the history of Gaudin Motor Co., each of its dealership locations and upcoming events, go to gaudinmotorcompany.com.

