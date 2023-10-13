Gaudin breaks ground on Porsche Center Henderson
Gaudin Motor Co. broke ground Sept. 25 on Porsche Center Henderson, located at 7779 Eastgate Road. The new dealership is scheduled to open in fall 2025
Gaudin Motor Co. broke ground Sept. 25 on its Porsche Center Henderson dealership located at 7779 Eastgate Road. Scheduled for completion in fall 2025, the LEED-certified project is set to become the largest Porsche dealership in Nevada and will feature innovative technology with more solar-generating capacity than all the dealerships in the state combined.
“We are thrilled to announce a brand-new chapter in our storied legacy in Southern Nevada,” said Gary Ackerman, owner of Gaudin Motor Co.
“It was a double special day as today would have been my dad Don Ackerman’s 97th birthday, and it only seemed appropriate to celebrate the start of our newest dealership in his memory.”
Guests of Porsche Center Henderson will enjoy such experiences as:
Porsche fitting lounge
Carrera Café
Climate-controlled service drive
Luxurious Owner’s Collection for a private Porsche delivery experience
Multiple experience areas such as Classic, Motorsport, E-Performance and Lifestyle
Kids lounge
Public and private special event spaces
Spanning over 105,000 square feet, the four-story project will feature a two-level vehicle showroom with 22,659 and 23,547 square feet of display space in addition to 24 service and detail bays and covered rooftop parking.
Porsche Center Henderson will hire for 50 positions in the coming months.
For additional information on the history of Gaudin Motor Co., each of its dealership locations and upcoming events, go to gaudinmotorcompany.com.
About the dealer
Gaudin Motor Co. is a family-owned and family-operated automotive company that was founded in 1922 and is now made up of three Las Vegas locations: Gaudin Ford, Ford Country and Gaudin Porsche of Las Vegas.