General Motors hits home run with 2019 Silverado 1500

General Motors Corp. announced the unveiling of the 2019 1500 Silverado truck about four months ago, and truck enthusiasts quickly journeyed to the southwest Las Vegas Valley to see the sought-after vehicle at Findlay Chevrolet.

Findlay Chevrolet sales consultant David Rothrock is seen with the popular 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 Southern Comfort model at the dealership situated at 6800 S. Torrey Pines Drive. (Findlay)

The newly redesigned Silverado has eight new trim levels. The meaty-looking Trail Boss includes a 2-inch leveling kit which creates the feeling that the truck is ready for the off-road. There is a different trim level for every type of buyer.

“It’s a meaty-looking truck,” said David Rothrock, a 26-year-old native of Colorado. “GM changed the fuel dynamics for excellent fuel economy, added more room in the bed of the truck, more headroom and shoulder room, increased the height of the cab and increased the towing capacity.

“And that’s not all,” said Rothrock, who drives a 2018 Silverado. “We’re told that the introduction of the new Silverado was the biggest-ever launch presented by General Motors. GM strengthened the frame and offers the Bose premium sound system.”

Rothrock said the 2019 Silverado is attracting a diverse group of buyers.

“The clientele that has visited this dealership has included all reaches of society,” he said. “That includes businessmen who love the truck because it has a built-in Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“One single woman bought the truck and we also had a nurse who grew up on a farm and felt safer in a truck. They like the safety of the Silverado that can include the forward collision alert, lane-keep assist, blind spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors, backup camera, On Star communication services, to name a few of the amenities.”

The power plants in the Silverado include a four-cylinder, 2.7-liter turbo; 4.3-liter V-6; 5.3-liter V-8; 6.2-liter V-8; 3.0-liter Duramax diesel; and 6.6-liter Duramax diesel.

“I get a great thrill out of being a part of the automobile business,” Rothrock said. “My parents own a dealership in Colorado, so I have been raised around the business.”

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming said the 2019 Silverado is a definite “game-changer.”

“As Chevrolet says, this is the strongest, most advanced Silverado ever,” Fleming said. “Chevrolet pulled out all of the stops on this one and there is no stopping us now.”