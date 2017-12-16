Golf Alltrack meets needs of buyers at Findlay Volkswagen

The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is a newly introduced sport wagon that is off to a good start at Findlay Volkswagen in the Valley Automall.

Findlay Findlay Volkswagen internet manager Dan Kerrigan is seen with the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack all-wheel drive vehicle.

Internet sales manager Dan Kerrigan has seen his share of positive vibes with regards to the vehicle, which is powered by a 1.8-liter Turbo Straight Injected engine with 170 horsepower.

“This vehicle even has the off-road settings,” Kerrigan said. “It’s the perfect car for long highway miles or snow-covered back roads. In fact, it’s also good as a daily driver. They all have all-wheel drive, which is known as 4Motion — and perfect for country like this that has so many challenging conditions and roadways.”

Complementing the Alltrack’s amenity package is the fact that it has increased ground clearance to allow easier maneuvering through varied terrain.

“That’s a key part of this vehicle, especially considering the roads here,” Kerrigan said.

The driver’s assistance package includes the adaptive cruise control, park distance control, park assist, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Also, just in case the driver isn’t paying attention, lane departure assist keeps the driver in between the white lines. If there is a need, the steering wheel will vibrate to alert the driver.

Features of the vehicle include a rearview camera, Bluetooth capability, heated seats, touch-screen sound systems and 17-inch alloy wheels with optional 18-inch alloy wheels.

Other standard amenities include satellite radio, composition media 6.5-inch touch-screen AM/FM high-definition radio and CD player with USB input.

As to sales volume, Kerrigan has sold plenty of them in the past 10 months.

“Our buyers include active, young, family-oriented people who really study the product,” he said. “They are well-informed and intelligent people.”

The Golf Alltrack was highlighted in the Findlay Volkswagen showroom Dec. 13. Dubbed “Alltrack Day,” it was the official launch of a toy drive promotion benefitting underprivileged children this holiday season.

Findlay Volkswagen is looking to fill multiple Alltracks with unwrapped toys. During the campaign, Findlay Volkswagen will match a down payment of as much as $500 on the purchase or lease of a new in-stock Alltrack through Dec. 30 with the donation of a new toy valued at $20 or more.