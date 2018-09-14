Hit the Jeep trails as the summer heat slowly subsides

Summer may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the outdoor fun needs to take a back seat. Chapman Chrysler Jeep is gearing up for the fall season and wants all Jeep enthusiasts to enjoy all the beautiful off-road trails that Southern Nevada and surrounding areas have to offer.

Chapman’s 2018 Jeep Wrangler delivers off-road capability even through the most rugged terrain. (Jeep)

The all-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is built to take any trail head-on. The 33-inch all-terrain tires give the Rubicon an outstanding 10.9-inch ground clearance, while the available steel, winch-capable front bumper features removable endcaps for even greater clearance.

The Rock-Trac 4×4 system and Tru-Lok front and rear electronic locking differentials offer more torque and works to distribute the vehicle’s weight evenly when crawling or hurdling over any obstacle. The easily accessible 4×4 capabilities also provide greater control and allow drivers to navigate tight spots for unparalleled off-road performance.

“America’s favorite off-roading vehicle has been venturing off the beaten path for decades, and if you ask any Jeep owner, there’s no better way to see what your Wrangler can do than by hitting the trails,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “From the Valley of Fire to the Spring Mountains, we are surrounded with some amazing Jeep trails, and as the weather begins to cool down, it’s a great time to go exploring.”

Las Vegas is the perfect hub for Jeep lovers with unique and exciting trails in all directions. An easy trail to get started on is the Mule Canyon Trail, located in the Calico Mountains of California’s Mojave Desert. This stock-friendly beginner trail offers great views of the southern parts of the mountain range.

Another popular moderate trail is the Wheeler Pass in the northern region of the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area. The 26-mile trail begins in the small town of Cold Creek, travels through the Spring Mountains and ends in Pahrump.

If you’re an expert, the Little Devil’s Peak trail just west of Jean, Nevada, is worth a shot. The 12-mile trail winds through small canyons, past old mines and offers some unique challenges.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep has an extensive lineup of new 2018 Jeep models available, including the Sport S, Sahara, Golden Eagle, Rubicon Recon and more.