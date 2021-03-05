Honda’s highest award bestowed on Findlay dealerships

Findlay Honda Las Vegas and Findlay Honda Henderson both won the President’s Award, the most prestigious honor from the American Honda Motor Co.

Every year, Honda dealerships across the nation seek to achieve the most prestigious honor from the American Honda Motor Co. — the President’s Award. In Nevada, Findlay Honda Las Vegas and Findlay Honda Henderson both won the President’s Award.

The President’s Award is an accolade that considers several factors, including business management, sales, quality of the vehicle purchase experience, brand representation and the customer service experience. Both Findlay Honda Henderson and Findlay Honda Las Vegas demonstrated superior achievement in these areas.

As Findlay Honda Las Vegas’ General Manager Chuck Loubert said, “The award requires excellence in all aspects of (our) sales. Nothing is more important to Honda than taking care of (our) customers.”

More than 1,000 Honda auto dealerships participate in this program each year, with only those that achieve excellence in all aspects of operation receiving the President’s Award. Notably, the award objectives are revised annually to encourage dealerships to achieve higher levels of customer satisfaction.

This is not the first time that either Findlay Honda Henderson or Findlay Honda Las Vegas has earned the President’s Award. Findlay Honda Las Vegas has now achieved this award for its second year, which is a testament to that team’s hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Loubert is proud of the work provided by his team stating that “it took a full team effort of every Honda employee. They all know it’s important for us because of the recognition and prestige that comes with the President’s Award.

“More importantly, we have a sense of pride because we know how important our customers are. We want them to know how seriously we take this. We work hard on this every day to achieve our goals,” Loubert said.

Findlay Honda Henderson is a veteran President’s Award recipient, having received the award for 10 consecutive years and 15 years overall. When asked what sets this dealership apart from the others, General Manager Scott Ramer’s response came easy: “It’s simple, you treat people right.”

He continued, “Winning the President’s award for 15 years and 10 consecutive years takes a group effort. Everyone at the dealership shares in the goal.”

Going above and beyond for their customers is engrained in their employees. It’s a mindset.

“We are family-owned and operated. We care about our customers and give them the best service possible,” Ramer said.

As President’s Award recipients, Findlay Honda Henderson and Findlay Honda Las Vegas know what this honor demands — excellence. Being classified as President’s Award dealerships reflects their total commitment to customer satisfaction.