Infiniti of Las Vegas earns certification, top automaker recognition

Infiniti of Las Vegas has been officially certified by Assured Performance, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair the participating automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

Eugen Petculescu is the collision manager at Infiniti of Las Vegas' auto body shop. (Tonya Harvey)

Tonya Harvey Infinity Collision Ctr Mechanic Shop

In achieving its certification, Infiniti of Las Vegas is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient auto body repair network in the world. Adding to its credentials, Infiniti of Las Vegas is officially recognized by Assured Performance, Nissan, Infiniti, Kia, FCA and Hyundai.

To become certified and officially recognized by the various automakers, Infiniti of Las Vegas passed the rigorous certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles. Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified and recognized.

The certified network is made up exclusively of best-in-class collision repair businesses that have met or exceeded the strict requirements of the certification program.

According to Infiniti of Las Vegas General Manager Moe Fahmy, “This certification supports our reputation for superior customer service serving our community. We are your neighbors and friends, so it is important to provide our customers with the peace of mind that their vehicles are being repaired correctly by highly trained professionals that care about them.”

The certification criteria are based on auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident.

As new model vehicles are being introduced that use lightweight, high-strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is even more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle. Auto manufacturers want to ensure that consumers have the option of certified collision repair wherever they live, work or travel.

“Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety. General Manager Moe Fahmy is officially a collision care provider,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care. “They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured.”

Assured Performance Collision Care works with the top automakers to identify, audit and promote collision repair providers that meet best-in-class business standards and the manufacturer’s requirements.

Consumers can visit to www.autobodylocator.com or www.CollisionCare.org or to find a list of collision repair providers.