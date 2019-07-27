Infiniti of Las Vegas receives 2018 Award of Excellence

Infiniti of Las Vegas was one of only 11 dealerships in the country to earn the 2018 Award of Excellence that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management. The Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

Infiniti of Las Vegas recently received a 2018 Award of Excellence. (Infiniti of Las Vegas)

Infiniti of Las Vegas has been recognized as a 2018 Award of Excellence winner. One of only 11 dealerships in the country to have earned the award that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management, the Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

“When we opened Infiniti of Las Vegas mid-2017, it was my goal to lead our team in becoming the best of the best. I’m ecstatic that we’ve been able to earn Infiniti’s Award of Excellence in such a short period of time, in our first year of eligibility actually,” said Moe Fahmy, general manager of the Las Vegas dealership.

“Every team member has contributed to this award and their total commitment to providing a sales and service experience that exceeds our clients’ expectations allowed us to be one of the few dealerships in the country to be recognized by Infiniti,” Fahmy added.

Infiniti of Las Vegas is located at 5555 W. Sahara Ave. To learn more about the dealership’s vehicles, visit infinitioflasvegas.com.