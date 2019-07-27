90°F
Dealer News

Infiniti of Las Vegas receives 2018 Award of Excellence

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
July 27, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Infiniti of Las Vegas has been recognized as a 2018 Award of Excellence winner. One of only 11 dealerships in the country to have earned the award that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management, the Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

“When we opened Infiniti of Las Vegas mid-2017, it was my goal to lead our team in becoming the best of the best. I’m ecstatic that we’ve been able to earn Infiniti’s Award of Excellence in such a short period of time, in our first year of eligibility actually,” said Moe Fahmy, general manager of the Las Vegas dealership.

“Every team member has contributed to this award and their total commitment to providing a sales and service experience that exceeds our clients’ expectations allowed us to be one of the few dealerships in the country to be recognized by Infiniti,” Fahmy added.

Infiniti of Las Vegas is located at 5555 W. Sahara Ave. To learn more about the dealership’s vehicles, visit infinitioflasvegas.com.

The highly capable 2019 Dodge Durango is ready for any summer road trip. (Dodge)
Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chapman Automotive dealerships are selling the Dodge Durango, a perfect family SUV that was recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com.

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated a check for $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. In ...
Findlay supports Red Rock Search and Rescue
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group donated $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. The donation marked the sixth year that Findlay Automotive Group has supported the nonprofit group.

The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle is available at Findlay Kia. (Findlay)
2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.

Attending the Fourth of July Celebration at Skye Canyon were Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Se ...
Celebration brings 5,000 guests to Skye Canyon
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Fourth of July Celebration held at Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas was co-sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. Kent Ahrens, general manager and partner of Ed Bozarth Nevada, Councilman Stavros Anthony, MayorPro Tem Michele Fiore and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman welcomed 5,000 guests to the celebration.

Cortney and Bryce Alvord recently purchased two vehicles through the Findlay-Joydrive process. ...
Buy car online, get home delivery with Findlay-Joydrive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Car buyers who want to forgo a trip to a dealership completely can now purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle online thanks to a partnership between Findlay Automotive Group and Joydrive. The newly purchased vehicle will be delivered to the customer’s home or place of business.

Las Vegas Lights goalie Thomas K. Olsen signs a soccer ball for unidentified young soccer playe ...
Findlay VW Henderson hosts event with Las Vegas Lights FC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson presented Lunch With the Lights that included a meet-and-greet June 6 with pro soccer player Thomas K. Olsen, starting goalie for the Las Vegas Lights FC. The event drew hundreds of fans.

Green Valley High School student Molly Martin is seen with her 2019 Mazda3 purchased from Findl ...
Findlay Mazda offers Mazda3 for safety, style
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Parents of newly licensed teens will want to look at the redesigned Mazda3, which has been lauded for its safety, style, fuel efficiency and comfort.

American Red Cross of Southern Nevada's “Missing Types” campaign launched at Findlay Honda ...
Findlay answers American Red Cross’ call for blood
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The American Red Cross kicked off its “Missing Types” campaign at Findlay Honda Henderson in the Valley Automall. The organization is asking for blood donations.