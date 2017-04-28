Infiniti QX30 blends practicality, performance, style

Infiniti The 2017 Infiniti QX30 crossover model, now at Park Place Infiniti at 5555 W. Sahara Ave., offers stylish performance that outclasses the competition yet provides great value.

The 2017 Infiniti QX30 blends sports car performance with versatility and style, showcasing some of the best features of this innovative brand.

“The QX30 is fun to drive, offering the driver and passengers an experience that’s sportier than a typical hatchback and more versatile than a typical sports car,” said Rob Schweizer, general manager at Park Place Infiniti, 5555 W. Sahara Ave. “It has just about everything a driver could want.”

Schweizer said Infiniti debuted the QX30 for the 2017 model year as part of a joint venture partnership with Mercedes-Benz. As a result, Infiniti’s QX30 shares a platform with the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

More than any other vehicle in its class, Schweizer said the QX30 deftly brings together the performance elements of a sports car, the style of a sedan and the practicality of an SUV. As with all Infiniti models, he said it also has brilliant touches of luxury.

“Infiniti tested hundreds of people around the world to find a texture that was most pleasing to the fingertips and created something to match it,” Schweizer said. “This sensory experience is in every corner of the 2017 QX30, including doors and center armrests.”

Car reviewer Edmunds.com attests drivers will find the 2017 QX30 has “more athletic handling than a typical SUV.”

“From a driver enjoyment perspective, you will find the QX30 more athletic and better handling than a typical SUV,” according to Edmunds.com editors. “Compared to a traditional sedan, the QX30’s hatchback design gives you greater versatility, both in terms of its taller ride height and increased cargo capacity.”

The QX30 features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and paddle shifters.

“Then there’s the QX30’s coupelike styling, which helps it look sportier than the typical sedan or crossover,” according to the Edmunds.com review.

The “athletic handling” lauded by car reviewers comes from the traction control system that senses wheel spin and reduces engine output accordingly. This enhances the car’s grip on the road when accelerating. Plus, the vehicle dynamic control elements intuitively correct oversteering or understeering to keep the car and driver safely on the right path.

The QX30 incorporates all the safety features Infiniti drivers have come to expect, including its available blind spot warning system.

Schweizer added that the QX30 is rich with features designed to help drivers enjoy their experience. The available Infiniti InTouch Navigation System, for instance, lets the driver choose a view that is most intuitive to the driver,.