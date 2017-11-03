Interest in 2018 F-150s creates big stir at Friendly Ford

Ford continues to amaze members of the automobile industry and the many customers who have made the Ford F-150 the top-selling truck for the past 40 years.

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford sales consultant Larry Davis is being contacted constantly regarding the 2018 Ford F-150.

And the 2018 F-150 available at Friendly Ford is yet another example that “The Legend Continues.” Sales consultants such as the dealership’s Larry Davis are on the phone continually answering questions about Ford’s newest F-150.

“The 2018 F-150 definitely generates a level of excitement,” said Davis, a 17-year veteran of the car business. “Just when you think Ford has done it all with the truck, a new model is unleashed and the fever is created all over again. It’s experiences like this that make the car business fun.”

“The New Face of Tough” includes major front-end freshening with all-new grilles, bumpers and headlamp designs. The changes have taken the F-150 to an all-new level.

Yet other key elements include 20-inch machined aluminum wheels with flash-gray painted pockets now available on XLTG 301A and Lariat 501A Super Crew, along with rear-window fixed privacy glass with defroster now optional on the XL model.

The Ford tailgate applique is now standard on the F-150 Raptor, and new colors include Guard, Magma Red, Stone Gray and Lead Foot.

To borrow a Ford marketing line, the F-150 is even tougher, even smarter and more capable.

The 2018 model also includes an enhanced engine lineup highlighted by the all-new 3.3-liter V-6 with 290 horsepower, 265 pound-feet of torque,port fuel and direct injection and flex-fuel capability along with CNG/propane fuel capability.

Other power plants include the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6, the second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 and the improved 5.0-liter V-8 with 385 horsepower, 397 pound-feet of torque with auto-start-stop technology.

Taking technology to yet another level are the 2018 F-150 transmissions highlighted by a six-speed automatic with SelectShift capability (3.3-liter V-6 only) and the 10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift capability with progressive range select and selectable drive modes.

Ford’s multifaceted capability includes exceptional powertrains with integrated towing systems that create a truck ready to tackle tough jobs.

“There’s so much new to the 2018 Ford F-150,” Davis said. “Its performance, exterior, interior, capability and technology are unmatched once again making the F-Series trucks the hottest-selling trucks on the market.”