Jaguar Land Rover Henderson shines light on trafficking

Chuck Loubert

Jessie Sanchez

Although recently opening in mid-2021 in the Valley Automall, Jaguar Land Rover Henderson immediately jumped in to give back to the community.

“This is part of who we are as a dealership and as a company,” said General Manager Chuck Loubert, a longtime manager with Findlay Automotive Group, “and reflects on our staff and our customers, who collectively want to help those less fortunate.”

In less than a year, Jaguar Land Rover Henderson has helped several nonprofits including Goodie Two Shoes, Grant-A-Gift Autism, Spread the Word Nevada, I Care We Care, Nevada Pep, Youth Move and Safe Allies.

“Our team really stepped up and wanted to make a difference in a variety of causes from anti-bullying efforts to shoes for those less fortunate and youth-oriented efforts,” said Jessie Sanchez, senior sales manager at Jaguar Land Rover Henderson.

Jaguar Land Rover Henderson is now partnering to help F.R.E.E. International, an organization dealing with human trafficking.

“F.R.E.E. stands for find, restore, embrace and empower,” said President and CEO Michael Bartel, who co-founded the organization with his wife, Denise. “A lot of people don’t realize that the U.S. ranks Top 3 worst countries in the world for human trafficking. We want to build relationships, gain trust and make a difference.”

The organization, headquartered in Las Vegas, assists with identification, training and educational programs as part of the solution and awareness efforts. F.R.E.E also helps victims with survivor care through all levels of their involvement in trafficking, including the moment they leave the life of slavery, helping with transportation tickets home and with food, clothing and personal items.

Sanchez said Jaguar Land Rover Henderson will assist F.R.E.E. by accepting donations onsite at the dealership, including travel-size toiletries, clothing and more.

“This is a great group with local offices right here in Henderson and we want to help,” she said.