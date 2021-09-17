Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas competes in off-road competition

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is competing in Land Rover TReK 2021, Land Rover North America’s adventure off-road competition that started Thursday and continues through Sept. 26.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas sales manager Kevin Kesick, left, and shop foreman Rick Marshall are part of a three-person team that will compete in Land Rover TReK 2021. (Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas)

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is competing in Land Rover TReK 2021, Land Rover North America’s adventure off-road competition that started Thursday and continues through Sept. 26.

Land Rover TReK 2021 is a multiday event, comprised of qualifying trials and finals, for Land Rover retailer staff designed to educate and test personnel with a variety of four-wheel-drive adventure tasks. The competition combines skill challenges in off-road driving, navigation and team collaboration to put some of the top off-road experts from across the U.S. to the test.

“We’re honored to represent Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas in this grueling off-road adventure competition,” Ray DiNardi, center manager, said. “Our three-person-team showcases is a collection of our greatest talent and is a true representation of our entire staff. We wish all the teams the best of luck.”

For Land Rover TReK 2021, Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is represented by sales manager Kevin Kesick, service writer Richard Ruiz and shop foreman Rick Marshall. The team is competing among 70 three-person Land Rover retailer teams, in a variety of team and group challenges.

Each team is piloting identical, specially outfitted Land Rover Defender 110 SUVs at the Land Rover Experience at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

The winning team from each competition wave will return to Asheville in October for the TReK Finals, where the overall winner of the competition will be crowned.

For more information about Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, visit jlrlv.com.