Dealer News

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to participate off-road event

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
September 20, 2019 - 2:09 pm
 

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas announced plans recently to participate in Land Rover TReK 2020, Land Rover North America’s off-road driving skills competition. The competition is being held this year in conjunction with the launch of the highly anticipated all-new Land Rover Defender.

Land Rover TReK 2020 is a two-day competition, comprised of a regional event and final event for Land Rover retailer staff. It is designated to educate and challenge sales and service personnel with a variety of first-hand off-road experiences and challenges. The competition combines skills testing in off-road driving, navigation and team collaboration.

“Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is honored and excited to be joining in this great off-road competition,” said center manager Ray DiNardi. “Our three-person team showcases our greatest talent and is a true representation of our entire staff. We wish all the teams the best of luck.”

For this Land Rover TReK 2020, Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas will be represented by sales manager John Navara, events manager Rick Nelson and parts manager Steve Gonzales. The team will be going head-to-head against 53 three-person Land Rover retailer teams in a number of team and group challenges. Each team will be competing in a series of 53 identically prepared custom-built 2020 Land Rover Discovery SUVs for the regional trials taking place at the Land Rover Experience Center at the Biltmore Estates in Ashville, North Carolina, later this month.

The winning team from each sales region will then head to the TReK Finals held in January 2020 in Palm Springs, California, where they will compete with the all-new 2020 Land Rover Defender.

The reintroduction of the TReK competition is timed ahead of the return of the Defender to the Land Rover lineup. The previous-generation model of the Defender ceased global production in 2016 and has been absent from the U.S. market for more than 20 years; the last being offered for the 1997 model year.

For more information about Land Rover TReK or the new Defender, including the opportunity to register interest in the new Defender, visit LandRoverUSA.com.

THE LATEST
Chapman Chrysler Jeep is Nevada’s only authorized American Expedition Vehicles dealership. (A ...
Upgrade to AEV to track down a UFO
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

American Expedition Vehicle, available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, will take a Jeep or Ram truck and improve its off-road capabilities with top-of-the-line, high-quality vehicle parts and accessories.

Subaru of Las Vegas unveiled the Discovery Children’s Museum Eco-City Exhibit Subaru Car Care ...
Subaru of Las Vegas boosts Subaru Loves Learning
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Subaru of Las Vegas unveiled the Subaru Car Care Center at the Discovery Children’s Museum. The new exhibit is part of the Eco-City area along with kid-size grocery store and juice bar.

Veteran sales manager John Williams is seen with the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition at Findlay Acur ...
Findlay Acura introduces hand-crafted 2020 TLX PMC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Acura is touting the 2020 TLX PMC with a 3.5-liter V-6 producing 290 horsepower and the Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive. It is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Findlay Volkswagen General Manager Melisa Eichbauer’s efforts are evidenced by her being name ...
Findlay VW Henderson GM earns designation on 40 Under 40
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Melisa Eichbauer, general manager of Findlay Volkswagen, recently earned a place on the prestigious “40 Under40” list that is published annually by Automotive News.

Ramtrucks.com The award-winning 2019 Ram 1500 is available at all Chapman Automotive dealership ...
Test drive 2019 Truck of the Year at Chapman
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 2019 Ram 1500 was named Motor Trend’s 2019 Truck of the Year and Edmunds Editor’s Choice for the large trucks division.

Findlay Mazda technician Tony Tinnell can’t imagine working anywhere else. (Findlay)
Findlay Mazda technician loves his job
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

With the immense changes in the mechanical end of the car business, technicians have their work cut out for them trying to keep up with all the technological advancements. Tony Tinnell has been in the car business 13 years and is certified in Kia, Ford and Mazda lines. He currently works for Findlay Mazda.

The highly capable 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle. (Chrysler)
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents minivan
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, America’s first-ever hybrid minivan, checks those weekly gas station trips off the to-do list. Powered by an electric motor, the vehicle can be driven 520 miles before the next trip to the gas pump.

Hyundai of Las Vegas executive Eddie Matias is seen with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade sport utilit ...
Hyundai of Las Vegas moves into new building
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Hyundai of Las Vegas expanded its operations on West Sahara Avenue with into a new state-of-the-art building just west of its previous location.