Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to participate off-road event

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas announced plans recently to participate in Land Rover TReK 2020, Land Rover North America’s off-road driving skills competition. The competition is being held this year in conjunction with the launch of the highly anticipated all-new Land Rover Defender.

Findlay Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas has announced its participation in the Land Rover TReK 2020 competition in Las Vegas. From left are parts manager Steve Gonzales, sales manager John Navara and events manager Rick Nelson.

Land Rover TReK 2020 is a two-day competition, comprised of a regional event and final event for Land Rover retailer staff. It is designated to educate and challenge sales and service personnel with a variety of first-hand off-road experiences and challenges. The competition combines skills testing in off-road driving, navigation and team collaboration.

“Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is honored and excited to be joining in this great off-road competition,” said center manager Ray DiNardi. “Our three-person team showcases our greatest talent and is a true representation of our entire staff. We wish all the teams the best of luck.”

For this Land Rover TReK 2020, Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas will be represented by sales manager John Navara, events manager Rick Nelson and parts manager Steve Gonzales. The team will be going head-to-head against 53 three-person Land Rover retailer teams in a number of team and group challenges. Each team will be competing in a series of 53 identically prepared custom-built 2020 Land Rover Discovery SUVs for the regional trials taking place at the Land Rover Experience Center at the Biltmore Estates in Ashville, North Carolina, later this month.

The winning team from each sales region will then head to the TReK Finals held in January 2020 in Palm Springs, California, where they will compete with the all-new 2020 Land Rover Defender.

The reintroduction of the TReK competition is timed ahead of the return of the Defender to the Land Rover lineup. The previous-generation model of the Defender ceased global production in 2016 and has been absent from the U.S. market for more than 20 years; the last being offered for the 1997 model year.

For more information about Land Rover TReK or the new Defender, including the opportunity to register interest in the new Defender, visit LandRoverUSA.com.