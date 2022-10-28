Jaguar Land Rover supports driver in Silver State Classic

49°F
Las Vegan Fred Messina competed in this year's Silver State Classic in a pearly white 2020 F-type that he bought at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas. He won the “Most Eye Pleasing” category. (Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas)

In the fall of 1988, Steve Waldman conceived an idea where car enthusiasts could be out on the open road racing vintage and sports cars at high speeds. The excitement he felt for this event would encourage the White Pine Chamber of Commerce and the Nevada Department of Transportation to close a stretch of State Route 318 for a day and have a race.

After the first initial year being such a success, the Silver State Classic was off to the races. The following year, R.J. Gottlieb, at 19 years old, set a record of 197.99 mph driving a big-block powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z-28. The run was documented in a Hot Rod article, making the race increasingly popular and a great success.

The Silver State Classic is known as the fastest race in the world. Charles “Chuck” Shafer and Gary Bockman set the Guinness World Record in 2017, averaging 219.643 mph.

Currently, there are four main classes, each of which has several subclasses, where drivers must achieve target speeds between 95 and 180 mph. The classes specify safety equipment levels required for cars, drivers and navigators, and a maximum “tech speed,” which may never be exceeded. Radar traps are hidden along the course to enforce this rule.

There is also an Unlimited Class, in which drivers compete to set the fastest possible time over the course, with no maximum speed restrictions. For over three decades, driving enthusiasts worldwide have gathered to race their cars at high speeds.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas supported local resident Fred Messina in the 2022 Silver State Classic Challenge. Messina competed and won the “Most Eye Pleasing” category at the Silver State Classic. He competed in a pearly white 2020 F-type bought at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

“I moved here from Chicago in 2012. I love living here in Las Vegas and participating in this competition,” Messina said. “I love cars and have since I was young.”

The Silver State Classic Challenge is in Ely and is a highlight for car lovers that like to race at high speeds.

“It’s a wonderful weekend in Ely. I always have the best time,” Messina said. “They close down the main street, and we drive our cars down it. We pass candy out to the children. It’s amazing to see, after 35 years, that generations of families still gather to see the beauty of the cars and participate in the festivities.”

To learn more about the Silver State Challenge, visit the website sscc.us. To learn more about Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, visit www.lrlv.com.

