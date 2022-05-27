Jaguar Land Rover supports Governor’s Black-Tie event

The Black-Tie Invitational golf and social event raises funds for numerous nonprofit organizations that support children, teens and women in need throughout Las Vegas. Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas sponsors the event and donated $100,000.

Ray Dinardi, left, general manager of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, presents a donation for $100,000 to Garry Goett. CEO of Olympia Cos. (Findlay)

For over 20 years, the sitting governor of Nevada has headlined the Black-Tie Invitational golf and social event dedicated to raising funds for numerous nonprofit organizations that support children, teens and women in need throughout Las Vegas.

Even after the pandemic, the Governor’s Black-Tie event continues to be a premier fundraising event. The 19th annual Governor’s Black-Tie event, hosted by Olympia Companies Southern Highlands Charitable Foundation, is a massive three-day celebration and has continually raised over a million dollars for local charities.

“Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is proud to have participated in the Governor’s Black-Tie event for several years now,” dealership General Manager Ray Dinardi said. “The money raised supports local charities that have been hard hit the past few years with all the challenges of the (pandemic) shutdowns.”

Money raised from the event has supported local charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Candlelighters, Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, Children’s Heart Foundation, Assistance League of Las Vegas, Opportunity Village, Discovery Children’s Museum and The Folded Flag Foundation.

Gary Goett is the founder of Olympia Companies Southern Highlands Charitable Foundation and CEO of Olympia Cos., developer of Skye Canyon and Southern Highlands.

In discussing this year’s event, he said, “We couldn’t do what we do without the very strong support of the community and companies like Findlay Automotive Group and Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas. These are exactly the type of companies that we look for when it comes to sponsorships. The support that they give us helps sponsors all the different charities we work with.”

What started as a vision in 2001 has truly become a tangible effort to improve the quality of life for women and children in Southern Nevada. Goett said, “Findlay does so much to help assist the women and children in need in our community. Findlay’s community-minded passion makes its support that much more appreciated.”