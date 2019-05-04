Jeep enthusiasts unite for annual Big Bad Jeep Show

John Yunker’s 1953 Willys Wagon won first-place at sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show. (Chapman)

This past weekend, Jeep owners across the Las Vegas Valley flocked to Chapman Warm Springs for the sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show. The family-friendly event featured live entertainment, free food, face painting for children, raffle prizes from contributing vendors and a blood drive.

Dozens of Jeeps ranging across multiple decades joined in on the fun, with the oldest Jeep dating to the 1950s. All participating Jeeps were judged, and the top three Jeeps received trophies and cash prizes, with winners of the Most Off-Road Ready and the People’s Choice awards.

The Jeep that took home the first-place trophy and a $400 cash prize was a 1953 Willys Wagon owned by John Yunker.

“Jeep owners are incredibly loyal, and the Big Bad Jeep Show is a chance for people around the valley to celebrate America’s favorite off-road vehicle,” said Gary Brewer, general manager at Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “Jeeps are not only loved for their off-road abilities but because they’re one of the most customizable vehicles. This weekend, we witnessed the creative ways people have made their Jeeps their own.”

Throughout the day, attendees purchased raffle tickets and won new and unique Jeep accessories, lift kits and prizes. Participating vendors included Aaron Lelah Jewelers, Rough Country Suspensions, AEV, Light Force, Surprise Straps, Rock Slide Engineering, DV8 Off-Road and Magellan GPS.

For event photos, head over to Chapman Chrysler Jeep’s Facebook page @ChapmanChryslerJeep.