Jeep Grand Cherokee: Highly awarded SUV at Chapman

According to a recent IHS Markit study, more people are switching to Jeep than any other brand on the market, and it is no surprise with a vehicle like the Jeep Grand Cherokee in its arsenal. It has received more awards over its lifetime than any other SUV on the market, and Chapman Chrysler Jeep offers a complete lineup of all 2018 and 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokees.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee, the most awarded SUV, is available at Chapman Chrysler Jeep. (Chapman)

Over the past two years, the Grand Cherokee has managed to rack up an impressive list of awards, including the 2018 Best SUV to Buy by The Car Connection, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration five-star safety rating and the Cars.com People’s Vote Award for 2018, where it garnered 28 percent of the 26,000 total votes.

Cars.com also ranked the top 100 U.S.-built vehicles on its annual American-Made Index, and the 2018 Cherokee came out on top of the 2018 list with the No. 1 spot. The Cherokee had the highest domestic-parts content at 72 percent, which means if you’re looking for an American-made car, there is no better option than the Cherokee.

“The Grand Cherokee is an all-around flawless vehicle offering: ample cargo space, power, off-road capability and top of the safety and technology features,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “The 2019 model offers an improved redesign with Trail Rated capability.”

The improved and revamped 2019 Cherokee features updates both inside and out, from the premium LED headlamps and refreshed seven-slot grille to the soft Nappa leather-trimmed seating and personalized instrument cluster display. The Uconnect systems also received an upgrade that allows the user to get directions, track off-road ventures, lock and find your vehicle in a crowded parking lot and more. For a complete lineup of all 2018 and 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee models, visit chapmanchryslerjeep.com.