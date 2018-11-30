Jeep takes holiday season head on

When the winter season arrives, traveling can become stressful for the everyday driver. Whether you’re heading up to the mountains for some outdoor adventures or taking the family on a long-distance drive to family festivities, Jeep is ready for the unpredictable road ahead. Chapman Chrysler Jeep has a complete lineup of one of Jeep’s most dependable SUVs, the 2018 Compass.

The 2018 Jeep Compass is perfect for your holiday adventures. (Jeep)

Harsh road conditions are common this time of year, and the Jeep Compass will point you in the right direction as you fight your way through the winter climate. With five unique models to choose from — the Sport, Latitude, Altitude, Trailhawk and Limited — the 2018 Jeep Compass will get the job done.

Jeep Trail Rated 4×4 vehicles are built to handle some of the toughest terrain without sacrificing efficiency. The Selec-Terrain Traction Management System comes standard on all Compass 4×4 vehicles and manages traction based upon four driving modes: auto, snow, sport and sand/mud. The settings work together to adjust throttle control, accelerator pedal response, transmission shifting, traction control and electronic stability control.

The Compass also is built family-ready with plenty of room to pack in mom, dad, the kids and all of the gifts or holiday dishes you need to celebrate the holidays. Hauling the family is easy with a forward folding front seat, standard fold-flat rear seats, a three-level adjustable rear cargo floor and a stylish mesh side pocket in the front passenger seat.

“The Jeep Compass is an affordable, modern SUV with all-season confidence,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “The new innovations will make you confident on the roads and will have you pulling up to holiday celebrations in style with the newest tech on the market.”