73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Dealer News

Johnny Legends Mitsubishi has high praise for Outlander

DEALER SPONSORED CONTENT
September 25, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou stands in front of the 2022 Outlander at Johnny Legend ...
UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou stands in front of the 2022 Outlander at Johnny Legends Mitsubishi at 6165 S. Decatur Blvd. just north of Interstate 215 in southwest Las Vegas. (Tonya Harvey)

Value. Safety. Luxury.

Those are among the qualities attracting buyers to the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

“The popularity of this 2022 Outlander has taken off,” said Pete Urso, co-owner at Johnny Legends Mitsubishi. “It gets the best gas mileage in its class. We’re so excited as a Mitsubishi dealership to have and offer this model.”

This new-look 2022 Outlander SEL four-door SUV appeals to a wide range of buyers — from the luxury-minded individual cruising the Las Vegas Strip with friends and visitors to the family eyeing a roomy, seven-passenger vehicle for trips to Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety highest safety rating, the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has been awarded the Top Safety Pick+.

“(The 2022 Outlander) is the most-connected, best-equipped vehicle we have ever sold in the U.S., and IIHS confirms it is among the safest vehicles on the road,” said Mark Chaffin, chief operating officer at Mitsubishi Motors North America.

Mitsubishi also ranked third overall in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study.

Depending on the trim level, Outlander is loaded with safety features including 11 air bags, rear automatic emergency braking, predictive forward collision warning, lane change assist, lane departure warning and prevention, drive attention alert, blind-spot warning, active blind-spot assist, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection and a multiview camera system giving drivers a 360-degree perspective.

Starting at $25,795, the 2022 Outlander SEL seats seven passengers with its third-row compact design, manages 31 mpg highway and 24 mpg in the city. The Outlander is available in ES, SE and SEL trim levels and can be configured with either front-wheel drive or Mitsubishi’s award-winning Super All-Wheel Control system.

Its 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty helps the Outlander stand apart. In addition, Johnny Legends Mitsubishi includes a five-year roadside service with the 2022 Outlander.

“We want you to come and see this vehicle in person, touch it, experience it,” Urso said. “We are different than other dealerships. We go out of our way to take of our customers. That’s how we earn loyal, repeat customers.”

Buyers appreciate the variety of options to customize their 2022 Outlander.

“They can get it loaded at a great price-point in the high $30,000 range,” Urso said. “From the panoramic sunroof, Touring/Tech packages and Bose sound system to heated seats, driver’s side memory seat and heads-up display and Convenience Package, you can get the features you want. Come see the faces of Johnny Legends Mitsubishi. Our employees will take care of you.”

To schedule a test drive and for more information about each of its vehicles and model specifications, visit www.johnnylegends.com. A Mitsubishi Motors North America dealer partner and the only Mitsubishi dealer within 250 miles of Las Vegas, Johnny Legends Mitsubishi operates a full-service department with the ability to handle all makes and models with factory-trained technicians that are ASE certified.

MOST READ
1
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
2
Bartender says he was forced to repay thousands after being robbed at gunpoint
Bartender says he was forced to repay thousands after being robbed at gunpoint
3
Raiders mailbag: Ferrell, Incognito on the minds of Raider Nation
Raiders mailbag: Ferrell, Incognito on the minds of Raider Nation
4
Las Vegas house owned by late Tony Hsieh listed for $2M
Las Vegas house owned by late Tony Hsieh listed for $2M
5
Another Fertittas’ ‘royal wedding’ coming to Las Vegas
Another Fertittas’ ‘royal wedding’ coming to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas features an extensive inventory of new Toyota models, exclusive lea ...
Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers support C4K Foundation
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

A $50,000 donation was brought to Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only pediatric cancer center, by AutoNation Toyota on behalf of the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers.

Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automative, congratulates Gustavo Torres Uribe on his newly remode ...
Findlay teams up with Make-A-Wish Foundation
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out and asked Findlay Customs for help granting a wish. A 19-year-old leukemia patient from Las Vegas had his 1991 GMC Sierra fully redone and enhanced with a sound system.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas sales manager Kevin Kesick, left, and shop foreman Rick Marshall ar ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas competes in off-road competition
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is competing in Land Rover TReK 2021, Land Rover North America’s adventure off-road competition that started Thursday and continues through Sept. 26.

Karma Automotive was named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegian ...
Karma Automotive partners with Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Karma Automotive, which has been named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” will sponsor a variety of consumer-driven experiences and events geared to the Raiders’ loyal fans.

On hand to welcome the graduates of Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician T ...
Standards of Excellence Academy graduates six students
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group welcomed the graduates of the Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician Training Program. CFO Tyler Corder said, “Out of the first two classes, we’ve hired nearly every one of the graduates at Findlay Automotive dealerships.”

Findlay Kia is sponsoring Luke Herrera's participation in the NTIS Champions Cup, currently bei ...
Findlay Kia supports Las Vegas student-athlete
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

As a student-athlete, Luke Herrera, 14, has worked hard to maintain a 3.5 GPA as well as meeting all other academic responsibilities. In recognition of Luke’s efforts on and off the field, Findlay Kia is now sponsoring his participation in the NTIS Champions Cup.

Roman Pandullo collected 4,300 pounds of dog food to donate to the Henderson Animal Shelter. Ca ...
Boy, CardinaleWay Mazda aid Henderson Animal Shelter
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Roman Pandullo wanted to donate 2,500 pounds of dog food to the Henderson Animal Shelter for his birthday. With help from friends and family, he was able to collect 4,300 pounds. CardinaleWay Mazda matched his donation, and, together, they donated 8,693 pounds of dog food.