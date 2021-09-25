Johnny Legends Mitsubishi has high praise for Outlander

This new-look 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL four-door SUV appeals to a wide range of buyers — from the luxury-minded individual cruising the Las Vegas Strip to the family eyeing a roomy, seven-passenger vehicle for trips to Red Rock Canyon.

Value. Safety. Luxury.

Those are among the qualities attracting buyers to the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

“The popularity of this 2022 Outlander has taken off,” said Pete Urso, co-owner at Johnny Legends Mitsubishi. “It gets the best gas mileage in its class. We’re so excited as a Mitsubishi dealership to have and offer this model.”

This new-look 2022 Outlander SEL four-door SUV appeals to a wide range of buyers — from the luxury-minded individual cruising the Las Vegas Strip with friends and visitors to the family eyeing a roomy, seven-passenger vehicle for trips to Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety highest safety rating, the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has been awarded the Top Safety Pick+.

“(The 2022 Outlander) is the most-connected, best-equipped vehicle we have ever sold in the U.S., and IIHS confirms it is among the safest vehicles on the road,” said Mark Chaffin, chief operating officer at Mitsubishi Motors North America.

Mitsubishi also ranked third overall in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study.

Depending on the trim level, Outlander is loaded with safety features including 11 air bags, rear automatic emergency braking, predictive forward collision warning, lane change assist, lane departure warning and prevention, drive attention alert, blind-spot warning, active blind-spot assist, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection and a multiview camera system giving drivers a 360-degree perspective.

Starting at $25,795, the 2022 Outlander SEL seats seven passengers with its third-row compact design, manages 31 mpg highway and 24 mpg in the city. The Outlander is available in ES, SE and SEL trim levels and can be configured with either front-wheel drive or Mitsubishi’s award-winning Super All-Wheel Control system.

Its 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty helps the Outlander stand apart. In addition, Johnny Legends Mitsubishi includes a five-year roadside service with the 2022 Outlander.

“We want you to come and see this vehicle in person, touch it, experience it,” Urso said. “We are different than other dealerships. We go out of our way to take of our customers. That’s how we earn loyal, repeat customers.”

Buyers appreciate the variety of options to customize their 2022 Outlander.

“They can get it loaded at a great price-point in the high $30,000 range,” Urso said. “From the panoramic sunroof, Touring/Tech packages and Bose sound system to heated seats, driver’s side memory seat and heads-up display and Convenience Package, you can get the features you want. Come see the faces of Johnny Legends Mitsubishi. Our employees will take care of you.”

To schedule a test drive and for more information about each of its vehicles and model specifications, visit www.johnnylegends.com. A Mitsubishi Motors North America dealer partner and the only Mitsubishi dealer within 250 miles of Las Vegas, Johnny Legends Mitsubishi operates a full-service department with the ability to handle all makes and models with factory-trained technicians that are ASE certified.