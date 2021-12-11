36°F
Johnny Legends Mitsubishi partners help The Salvation Army

DEALER SPONSORED CONTENT
December 11, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou joins forces with Johnny Legends Mitsubishi spokesperson Mistie Rivers and KSNV sports anchor Brian Solomon for The Salvation Army Toy and Food Drive through Dec. 20. (Johnny Legends Mitsubishi)

Volunteering and helping those less fortunate are part of the fabric of the Las Vegas Valley community.

“Our dealership understands the impact of giving back to the community,” said Pete Urso, co-owner at Johnny Legends Mitsubishi. “This is the beginning of what we want to do to help Southern Nevada.”

Johnny Legends Mitsubishi is partnering with KSNV-News 3 and The Salvation Army Southern Nevada to help collect items that make a difference in Las Vegas. The dealership will serve as a drop-off location for The Salvation Army Southern Nevada Toy and Food Drive this holiday season.

To donate, just stop by the dealership — located at 6165 S. Decatur Blvd. just north of the 215 Beltway in southwest Las Vegas — between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The dealership is accepting unwrapped toys along with canned food items.

Earlier this month, the dealership hosted The Salvation Army, UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou, Johnny Legends Mistubishi spokesperson Mistie Rivers and KSNV sports anchor Brian Solomon for a promotional shoot to kick off the donation partnership, which runs through Dec. 20.

“We want to contribute and help people and families in need,” Urso said. “This is important to us and our culture as a dealership. Stop by and donate what you can.”

“Partnering with Channel 3, Johnny Legends Mitsubishi and Francis Ngannou is such an honor and blessing. We are assisting over 1,000 families and partnerships like this are essential to the community,” said Captain Anthony Barnes, The Salvation Army’s Clark County coordinator. “It really is a wonderful sight to see the community come together this holiday season.”

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada serves the needs of local and national families. Throughout any given year, newsworthy items and topical issues are highlighted through its social service programs and special events.

