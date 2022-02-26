Kia leads charge with EV lineup

42°F
DEALER provided CONTENT
February 26, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Towbin Kia in the Valley Automall features a variety of Niro EVs and an Electric Vehicle Educat ...
Towbin Kia in the Valley Automall features a variety of Niro EVs and an Electric Vehicle Education Center at its dealership. (Kia)
2022 Niro EV

With the tremendous shift in the automotive market manufacturing process gravitating towards electric along with the expansion of the Las Vegas Valley’s charging network, electric vehicles are becoming part of our everyday life.

“This is a great opportunity for buyers, and our new Niro EV is a perfect entry into the EV space,” said Chance Slingerland, general manager at Towbin Kia in Henderson. “We have the staff and expertise to help you understand the technology and benefits of an EV and answer all of your questions. We’re finding many first-time buyers are searching for an alternative vehicle. Once they discover the Niro EV and compare the research, many are making the switch.”

One of Towbin Kia’s most popular EV options is the Niro EV. Starting IN the $39,990-range, the Niro EV is a small, crossover with a 64.0-kWh battery capacity and an estimated range of 239 miles. And, it charges into a 120-volt or 240-volt outlet.

The Niro EV also showcases a robust safety package with advanced driver-assist systems expanded to include autonomous emergency braking with intersection assist, plus pedestrian and cyclist detection, intelligent speed-limit assist, remote park assist and safe exit assist features.

“This EV has it all including remote start to preheat, pre-cool the cabin, a 10.3-inch touch screen and built-in navigation,” Slingerland said, “and it features a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty program.”

The warranty protects the powertrain but also features a five-year/60,000-mile limited basic warranty, five-year/100,000-mile limited anti-perforation warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan.

With Kia, trust is a key factor among his customers, Slingerland said.

“Kia was named the No. 1 brand in the vehicle dependability study in 2021 and ranks highest among mass make brands in the long-term reliability category, according to J.D. Power,” he said. “We know how to take care of customers and provide a great ride.”

In addition, Towbin Kia recently launched the Electric Vehicle Education Center at its dealership.

“The electric vehicle revolution is happening, and Towbin Kia has developed all the resources and tools you may need to make an educated and well-informed decision about EVs,” said Tom Voltz, internet director at the dealership.

Customers can stop by the dealership at 260 N. Gibson Road in Henderson’s Valley AutoMall or visit www.towbinkia.com for additional information. They can research electric vehicles by using the EV Calculator to view the cost of ownership, calculate savings, browse the latest incentives, locate the valley’s 350+ charging stations and even research the option a home-charging station.

“There are plenty of great incentives for electric vehicle ownership including the federal tax credit of $7,500 and additional tax credits of up to $1,000 dollars on residential charging equipment,” Voltz said.

Towbin Kia management expects the Niro EV to set the standard for EV ownership.

“The EV movement has started and after careful review and research, it has become a viable and cost-effective choice for owning your next new vehicle,” Voltz said. “Not only does it save you money, but it also helps reduce carbon emissions and the Niro EV fits ideally into this concept.”

