76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Dealer News

Land Rover G4 Challenge returns in different form

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
June 23, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
This year marked the 20th anniversary of the 2003 G4 leg from Las Vegas to Moab. (Land Rover La ...
This year marked the 20th anniversary of the 2003 G4 leg from Las Vegas to Moab. (Land Rover Las Vegas)

As a leading manufacturer of luxury SUVs, Land Rover has always been associated with adventure and exploration. There is no better way to showcase this than through the Land Rover G4 Challenge, a global adventure competition that tests the limits of man and machine.

While the G4 Challenge has been discontinued since 2008, Land Rover enthusiasts can still relive the excitement through the Land Rover G4 Recreation Event, which was held in Las Vegas this year. It’s been a decade since Land Rover enthusiasts drove the Las Vegas Strip welcoming in the 2013 G4 Challenge.

This year’s event, which was organized by the Land Rover Experience Driving School, brought together Land Rover owners and enthusiasts from all over the country to test their driving skills and off-road capabilities in a series of challenges inspired by the G4 Challenge.

“At Land Rover Las Vegas, we still have the adventurous spirit when it comes to our vehicles. That’s why we enjoy hosting events like this because it really shows the Land Rover roots, showing where we have come from and where we are today,”said Rick Nelson, marketing specialist at Land Rover Las Vegas.

Participants were divided into teams and given a Land Rover vehicle to use for the duration of the event. The challenges included a timed obstacle course, a navigation challenge and a team relay race that tested driving and physical endurance.

One of the highlights was traveling through scenic areas and enjoying the rich beauty of the West. The vehicles were up to the challenge, and it was not only thrilling to watch but also showcased the impressive off-road capabilities of Land Rover vehicles.

Aside from the challenges, participants also had the opportunity to attend workshops and seminars on off-road driving techniques, vehicle maintenance and Land Rover history.

The Land Rover G4 Recreation Event in Las Vegas was not just a fun and exciting experience for Land Rover enthusiasts, but also a testament to the brand’s commitment to adventure and exploration. It showcased the capabilities of Land Rover vehicles and the skills of their drivers, while also promoting the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants.

Overall, the Land Rover G4 Recreation Event was a great success and a testament to the enduring legacy of the G4 Challenge. It was a reminder that Land Rover is not just a luxury SUV brand, but also a symbol of adventure, exploration, and the spirit of adventure.

MOST READ
1
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
2
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
3
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
4
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
5
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Alfa Romeo Tonale marks the brand’s "metamorphosis" into a new era of electrification. (S ...
Alfa Romeo Tonale embodies sporty sophistication
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

If it’s time to explore the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle revolution, take a look at the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Sales consultants Krystal Reyes, left, and Sammy Gomez proudly display their “red badged arms ...
Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas’ recent May 31 blood drive made a significant difference in replenishing blood supplies in Southern Nevada by collecting 22 units.

Tyler Corder, right, and Arash Ghafoori celebrate the partnership between Findlay Automotive an ...
Findlay donates to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $7,750 to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. The donation will help the nonprofit organization provide critical services to homeless youths in Nevada.

Employees of Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to the preside ...
Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The funds were raised at the dealership’s third annual golf tournament held in April.

Located in Boulder City, the Nevada State Veterans Home is a 180-bed skilled nursing facility.
Boktor Motors donates clothing, health products
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Boktor Motors, located on East Tropicana Avenue, served as a collecting center for donations throughout April. In early May, the dealership delivered several boxes of items to assist veterans at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

The Ascent Automotive Group team, from left: Krystal Reyes, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vega ...
Lexus dealerships support Junior Achievement competition
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson were $10,000 sponsors of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada’s student entrepreneur competition, “Swimming With the Big Fish,” which recently took place at Allegiant Stadium.

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers help out cleaning up trash in the Lovell Can ...
Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers joined the Save Red Rock organization at Blue Diamond village for an Earth Day social and educational event on April 22. The event promoted water conservation and ways to maintain and protect the environment.

More than 100 people showed up for Findlay Volkswagen's Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Ar ...
Findlay VW hosts Earth Day cleanup
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson, with the support of Sam &Ash Injury Law, hosted a 2023 Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

Lexus of Las Vegas is undergoing an exterior facelift. (Lexus of Las Vegas)
Lexus of Las Vegas undergoes renovation
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction crews recently began removing front panels above the entrance to Lexus of Las Vegas in what will be a $5 million to $6 million, six-month 360-degree exterior renovation of the iconic Sahara Avenue luxury vehicle retailer.

Sheree Corniel, the founder of Real Talk, poses with Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, w ...
Findlay Automotive supports Real Talk
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with Real Talk, a Southern Nevada nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk youth in the community.

More stories
‘Investments to look forward to’: East valley park to celebrate new updates
‘Investments to look forward to’: East valley park to celebrate new updates
Summerlin showcases trail system
Summerlin showcases trail system
From mailroom to boardroom: One agent’s rise in real estate
From mailroom to boardroom: One agent’s rise in real estate
Nevada’s next national monument may be in east Las Vegas
Nevada’s next national monument may be in east Las Vegas
RJ reporters recount memories from Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup playoffs
RJ reporters recount memories from Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup playoffs
Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs
Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs