Las Vegan believes in 2018 F-150 at Friendly Ford

Friendly Ford sales consultant Reshad “RJ” James is such a believer in the 2018 Ford F-150 that he’s planning to buy one for himself in the near future.

Friendly Ford sales consultant Reshad “RJ” James is seen with a new Ford F-150 at the dealership located at 660 N. Decatur Blvd. (Friendly Ford)

Friendly Ford sales consultant Reshad “RJ” James is such a believer in the 2018 Ford F-150 that he’s planning to buy one for himself in the near future.

A native Las Vegan and 2004 graduate of Western High School, the 31-year-old James simply walked across the street from his alma mater and landed a position with the dealership about 11 months ago.

The car business has definitely captivated James, whose career has taken off, thanks in part to his sales of the red-hot Ford F-150s. The F-150 has been the best selling truck for the past 41 years and for good reason, according to James.

“The military grade aluminum body, the turbocharged Ecoboost engine and the 10-speed Select Shift transmission are some of the reasons for the success of the F-150,” he said. “In addition, the box frame is the strongest frame in the truck business.”

Fuel consumption ranges from 16 miles to the gallon all the way to 30 mpg, providing a good reason why the F-150 is selling.

The Outward Bound shocks provide the stability and less rolling when being driven, James explained.

“It performs like a truck and rides like a car,” he said.

The interior is highlighted by many options.

“From cloth seats to the plush seats in the Platinum model, there are numerous options available when buying the F-150,” James said. “There’s enough leg room in the back for three people.”

The selection of engines includes the 3.3-liter V-6, the 2.7 EcoBoost, the 5.0 Coyote V-8, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost and the all-new and much anticipated 3.0 Powerstroke diesel.

“Nobody builds a truck engine like Ford,” said James, who estimated that 80 percent of his sales are to customers looking for the F-150. “The awards are endless and for good reason.”

The F-150 line also includes the off-road Raptor truck that has a 3.5-liter second generation EcoBoost engine with 450 horsepower and 510 pounds of torque.

“My buyers include everyone from a 20-year-old to a 76-year-old gentleman who said this particular pickup would be his last vehicle,” James said. “It’s a very well-versed group of people.”

There is a special thrill working in the auto business.

“Things change daily and it’s never boring,” James said. “There are some very unique customers with different personalities. Your customers become friends, almost like family.”

The Ford F-150 has generated numerous awards including 2018 Motor Trend Truck of the Year; Car and Driver Best Full-Size Pickup Truck; 5-Star overall vehicle score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; Texas Auto Writers Association Truck of the Year; and Motorweek Driver’s Choice Award, among others.