Las Vegan purchases Elantra SEL from Hyundai of Las Vegas

Diana Medina is seen with her parents, Daniel and Dora Medina, in front of the 2019 Elantra she purchased from Hyundai of Las Vegas. (Hyundai of Las Vegas)

Diana Medina, who has lived in Las Vegas for nearly 13 years, is a longtime customer of Hyundai of Las Vegas. She has purchased five vehicles from the dealership in the past 10 years.

She recently added to that list of vehicles when she purchased a 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL. Already the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe, her family is entrenched in the Hyundai product lines.

Among the safety amenities included with Medina’s Elantra are forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, blind-spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines and electronic stability control with traction control.

Other features include a 2.0-liter, 147-horsepower, four-cylinder power plant that provides both good power and excellent fuel mileage of up to 32 city and 40 highway.

The comfort and convenience of the Elantra SEL is highlighted by a Bluetooth hands-free phone system.

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL is a complete vehicle. Ranging from the engine to the fuel mileage and the handling on the highway, it has been lauded by owners who appreciate the engineering, safety features and handling.

Medina purchased all of her Hyundais from dealership sales consultant Tony Fisher.

“He’s always treated me like family,” she said. “When he’s busy, I wait until he’s available. I trust him. I tell everyone that he’s my uncle.”