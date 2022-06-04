82°F
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction continues

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
June 4, 2022 - 8:00 am
 

Approximately 20,000 square feet of concrete have been poured to form Las Vegas Centennial Subaru’s massive showroom floor and office areas, as construction continues at a rapid pace in anticipation of an end-of-the-year grand opening for the $40 million automotive dealership.

“All 35 service bay vehicle lifts have also been installed,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “Half of the service garage floor, some 15,000 square feet of concrete, has also been poured with framing of the showroom and offices scheduled for mid-June.”

Motorists driving by Centennial SUBARU, located on 5.49 acres at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 on-/off-ramp, will soon see site concrete structures taking form that will include light poles, sidewalks and urban gutters. Installation of interior mechanical, electrical and plumbing is ongoing at the dealership.

Support framing for the three-story, 131,879-square-foot dealership has been removed. Access to the second and third floors is now easily attainable via the newly completed concrete ramp at the rear of Centennial Subaru.

THE LATEST
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to host Jags and Jets
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas will host Jags and Jets, Come Experience the Lifestyle, a fundraiser to benefit Miracle Flights Nevada. The event will be held Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Ray Dinardi, left, general manager of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, presents a donation for $100 ...
Jaguar Land Rover supports Governor’s Black-Tie event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Black-Tie Invitational golf and social event raises funds for numerous nonprofit organizations that support children, teens and women in need throughout Las Vegas. Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas sponsors the event and donated $100,000.

The Las Vegas community gathered together to support Findlay Volkswagen Henderson in cleaning a ...
Findlay VW Henderson celebrates Earth Day
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Although Earth Day was established in 1970, the movement has mobilized 1 billion individuals that take action every year. Over 190 counties are engaged in Earth Day and have created significant change. Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson jumped at the opportunity to get involved with Earth Day and hosted a successful cleanup for the community.

Findlay Automotive Group's Tyler Corder presents a check to Ann Marie Pereth, co-founder and an ...
Findlay Automotive supports A Public Fit Theatre
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay’s Tyler Corder believes in its mission to help bring the arts to Las Vegas through local theater. Being a fan of the theater, Corder felt it was important to support A Public Fit Theatre.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers have an opportunity to support a worthy cause and be one ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas supports Adam’s Place
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers can support Adam’s Place and be one of the first to own a completely redesigned new Range Rover as part of a charity auction that continues through 5 p.m. Friday.

A pet adoption event is taking place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Towbin Kia and Towbin Alfa ...
Towbin Auto hosting Saturday pet adoption event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Towbin Kia and Towbin Alfa Romeo are partnering with Nevada SPCA for a special pet adoption event taking place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the dealerships, located in the Valley Automall.

Professional Golfer Natalie Gulbis is holding her 12th annual golf classic to benefit Boys & Gi ...
Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas is sponsoring a hole in the 12th annual Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic taking place May 16 at the Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive. Money raised from the tournament will go to Boys Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.