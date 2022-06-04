Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction continues

Construction continues at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru in anticipation of an end-of-the-year grand opening for the $40 million automotive dealership.

Approximately 20,000 square feet of concrete have been poured to form Las Vegas Centennial Subaru’s massive showroom floor and office areas, as construction continues at a rapid pace in anticipation of an end-of-the-year grand opening for the $40 million automotive dealership.

“All 35 service bay vehicle lifts have also been installed,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “Half of the service garage floor, some 15,000 square feet of concrete, has also been poured with framing of the showroom and offices scheduled for mid-June.”

Motorists driving by Centennial SUBARU, located on 5.49 acres at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 on-/off-ramp, will soon see site concrete structures taking form that will include light poles, sidewalks and urban gutters. Installation of interior mechanical, electrical and plumbing is ongoing at the dealership.

Support framing for the three-story, 131,879-square-foot dealership has been removed. Access to the second and third floors is now easily attainable via the newly completed concrete ramp at the rear of Centennial Subaru.