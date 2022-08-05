Las Vegas Centennial Subaru mezzanine poured

Garage doors have been installed in the new-vehicle delivery area at Centennial Subaru. (Centennial Subaru)

Construction crews at Centennial Subaru recently poured the dealership’s 2,911-square-foot mezzanine slab, installed garage doors on the new-vehicle delivery area and finished all of the office framing adjacent to the massive 11,018 square-foot showroom.

“Our mezzanine will be multifunctional in servicing customers,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “Vehicles will be stored on this level, along with our parts warehouse and IT department.”

Centennial Subaru, 6350 Centennial Center Blvd., is located on 5.49 acres at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95. A grand opening is planned for this fall.

“Subaru is all about lifestyle,” Butler said. “It’s about being outdoors, enjoying experiences with your pets and just getting out in nature away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Subaru vehicles will get you there. Centennial Subaru will put you in the driver’s seat to make your dreams happen.”