Las Vegas Centennial Subaru mezzanine poured

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
August 5, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Garage doors have been installed in the new-vehicle delivery area at Centennial Subaru. (Centen ...
Garage doors have been installed in the new-vehicle delivery area at Centennial Subaru. (Centennial Subaru)

Construction crews at Centennial Subaru recently poured the dealership’s 2,911-square-foot mezzanine slab, installed garage doors on the new-vehicle delivery area and finished all of the office framing adjacent to the massive 11,018 square-foot showroom.

“Our mezzanine will be multifunctional in servicing customers,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “Vehicles will be stored on this level, along with our parts warehouse and IT department.”

Centennial Subaru, 6350 Centennial Center Blvd., is located on 5.49 acres at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95. A grand opening is planned for this fall.

“Subaru is all about lifestyle,” Butler said. “It’s about being outdoors, enjoying experiences with your pets and just getting out in nature away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Subaru vehicles will get you there. Centennial Subaru will put you in the driver’s seat to make your dreams happen.”

THE LATEST
Jeff Giles, left, marketing director of Findlay Automotive, presents a donation check to Jeff C ...
Findlay Automotive donates to Win-Win Entertainment
DEALER PROVIDED COPY

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $7,000 to Win-Win Entertainment to help make sure children receive some hope and happiness through entertainment.

Tyler Corder, left, CFO of Findlay Automotive Group, presents a check for $7,050 to Carly Sheri ...
Findlay Automotive leaps to support Social CirKISH
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group is a sponsor of Social CirKISH, a local organization designed to help youth and children learn the circus arts.

St. Jude’s Children for Ranch and CardinaleWay Acura are teaming up to collect school supplie ...
CardinaleWay Acura hosts event to benefit back-to-school program
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

St. Jude’s Children for Ranch and CardinaleWay Acura are teaming to collect school supplies for those in need. The automotive dealership will host the event July 23 at 7000 W. Sahara Ave.

Construction continues at a rapid pace at Centennial Subaru. (Centennial Subaru)
Centennial Subaru showroom office framing underway
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Showroom office framing has begun at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru as the mechanical, electrical and plumbing lines are installed and the vehicle-delivery area concrete floor is poured.

CardinaleWay driving change, giving back
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

CardinaleWay, which operates both CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura dealerships on West Sahara Avenue, places a premium on giving back to the community.

Caden Underwood, the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson shot this photo ...
Caden Underwood: Official photographer at Findlay VW
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Over the past couple of years, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson has focused on finding young talent and showcasing their work through its dealership. Caden Underwood has been the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson since 2019.

Lexus of Henderson offered any golfer participating in the 25th annual Nevada Professional Faci ...
Lexus of Henderson swings support toward 2 golf events
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson was a gold sponsor in the recent Nevada Professional Facility Managers Association’s 25th annual golf tournament and sponsored a foursome in the Helix Electric of Nevada Spring Golf Tournament. Both event raised money for local charities.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction continues
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction continues
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction continues at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru in anticipation of an end-of-the-year grand opening for the $40 million automotive dealership.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to host Jags and Jets
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas will host Jags and Jets, Come Experience the Lifestyle, a fundraiser to benefit Miracle Flights Nevada. The event will be held Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.