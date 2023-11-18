52°F
Dealer News

Las Vegas Chrysler Dodge Ram built by Agate Construction

November 18, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
The new state-of-the-art Chrysler Dodge Ram dealership is conveniently situated at 3470 Boulder Highway. (Chapman Automotive Group)

Agate Construction announced the completion of a ground-up Chrysler Dodge Ram dealership for the Chapman Automotive Group. The state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located at 3470 Boulder Highway.

Spanning an expansive 80,000 square feet, the new dealership houses a showroom for Chrysler, Dodge and Ram brands. An interactive customer lounge offers space for patrons to immerse themselves in the automotive experience. Additionally, the dealership features a vast and updated 20,000-square-foot parts department.

A cornerstone of the facility’s offerings is its updated service department. With 48 service bays, coupled with a specialized detail and window tint facility and a modern car wash, the dealership promises an unmatched service experience for Chrysler, Dodge and Ram vehicle owners.

This landmark project symbolizes a harmonious collaboration among industry partners. While the Chapman Automotive Group envisioned and championed the project, Barry Barcus Architect provided design expertise, with Agate Construction seamlessly orchestrating all preconstruction, construction and design-assist endeavors.

“When we envisioned bringing a state-of-the-art Chrysler Dodge Ram dealership to Las Vegas, we knew that the construction team’s choice would be crucial,” said General Manager Don Hamrick, managing partner of the dealership. “In selecting Agate Construction, we not only chose a contractor but also found a partner.

“Their careful attention to detail coupled with a commitment to deliver on our vision resulted in an 80,000-square-foot facility we are extremely proud to call home. From the warmth and welcoming feel of our showroom to the complexities required to construct modern service bays, Agate Construction fulfilled our expectations. The final product is a dealership Barry Barcus Architect promised at the onset, a facility that provides our treasured employees and clients with a comfortable place in which to do business. As we continue to serve the Las Vegas community we do so with tremendous appreciation for the dedication of Agate Construction and their team members.”

