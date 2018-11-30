Las Vegas Harley-Davidson receives recognition

Las Vegas Harley-Davidson has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Powersports Dealers in North America in the 2018 Powersports Business Power 50 program.

Powersports Business, in its sixth awards season, acknowledges the best power-sports dealers in North America. Recipients are awarded for showcasing high levels of customer service, sales and profits while maintaining excellent experiences worth returning for.

“We’re grateful to accept such a prestigious award, and we’re thankful to be included among some of the best dealerships in the industry,” said Tim Cashman, owner of Las Vegas Harley-Davidson.