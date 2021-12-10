Lexus dealerships donate $10K to Las Vegas food bank

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are doing their part to reduce food insecurity in Southern Nevada, donating $10,000 to Three Square Food Bank.

Lexus of Las Vegas Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler, left, and Lexus of Henderson General Manager Ryon Walters, right, present checks for $5,000 to Three Square Development Officer Dan Johnson.

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are doing their part to reduce food insecurity in Southern Nevada, donating $10,000 to Three Square Food Bank to help feed the nearly 364,000 individuals who don’t know where their next meal is coming from this holiday season.

Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank and largest hunger-relief organization, and it works closely with a network of community partners including nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and after-school programs to support valley residents in need. Since opening in 2007, Three Square distributed more than 4 million pounds of food to hungry residents in Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties.

“This generous support from Lexus will allow us to continue our pursuit of a hunger-free community,” Brian Burton, Three Square president and chief executive officer, said. “It means a lot to us and this community because it comes as a holiday match. Every dollar donated provides up to six meals to our neighbors who don’t have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.”

Three Square’s annual Holiday Match Challenge runs through midnight Dec. 31.

“Three Square Food Bank is a nonprofit that we at Lexus have and will continue to support in years to come,” Lee Butler, chief operating officer at Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson, said. “The service they provide, feeding hungry families and individuals, is extremely important and must be supported.

“No one should go hungry in our community. We encourage other corporations and individuals to give whatever they can to help stamp out hunger in Southern Nevada.”

One in six Southern Nevadans is food insecure, including one in three children. If you, or someone you know, is in need of food assistance, visit the Three Square Food Bank at threesquare.org or call 702-644-3663.