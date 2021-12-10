45°F
Dealer News

Lexus dealerships donate $10K to Las Vegas food bank

DEALER FEATURE CONTENT
December 10, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Lexus of Las Vegas Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler, left, and Lexus of Henderson General Man ...
Lexus of Las Vegas Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler, left, and Lexus of Henderson General Manager Ryon Walters, right, present checks for $5,000 to Three Square Development Officer Dan Johnson.

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are doing their part to reduce food insecurity in Southern Nevada, donating $10,000 to Three Square Food Bank to help feed the nearly 364,000 individuals who don’t know where their next meal is coming from this holiday season.

Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank and largest hunger-relief organization, and it works closely with a network of community partners including nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and after-school programs to support valley residents in need. Since opening in 2007, Three Square distributed more than 4 million pounds of food to hungry residents in Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties.

“This generous support from Lexus will allow us to continue our pursuit of a hunger-free community,” Brian Burton, Three Square president and chief executive officer, said. “It means a lot to us and this community because it comes as a holiday match. Every dollar donated provides up to six meals to our neighbors who don’t have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.”

Three Square’s annual Holiday Match Challenge runs through midnight Dec. 31.

“Three Square Food Bank is a nonprofit that we at Lexus have and will continue to support in years to come,” Lee Butler, chief operating officer at Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson, said. “The service they provide, feeding hungry families and individuals, is extremely important and must be supported.

“No one should go hungry in our community. We encourage other corporations and individuals to give whatever they can to help stamp out hunger in Southern Nevada.”

One in six Southern Nevadans is food insecure, including one in three children. If you, or someone you know, is in need of food assistance, visit the Three Square Food Bank at threesquare.org or call 702-644-3663.

THE LATEST
Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas opened its doors at 6385 Roy Horn Way. (Findlay)
Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas moves to new facility
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas opened its doors at its new location, 6385 Roy Horn Way, Nov. 15. The move places the dealership right next to other Findlay stores.

Lexus dealerships host toy drive to benefit FEAT
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are hosting a toy drive this holiday season to benefit Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

Don Hamrick, president of Nevada Chapman Automotive, joins Stephanie Furstahl, the owner of Eli ...
Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram supports Elite Youth
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

For the past three years, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep and Ram has sponsored the Elite Youth Aerobic Gymnastic team and played a key role in their successful rise to become the top team representing America in international competitions.

CardinaleWay Mazda, 6950 W Sahara Ave., is part of the Cardinale Automotive Group.
Mazda owners gather for inaugural meet-up
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

CardinaleWay Mazda recently hosted its inaugural “Mazda Car Meet-Up” to showcase the brand, attract Mazda owners and connect with the local community.

Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder won the Best Buddie's Champion of the Year award. (Findlay)
Findlay CFO Tyler Corder wins Best Buddies’ Champion of the Year
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder was named Best Buddies’ Champion of the Year, along with his mission partner Michelle Desrochers of Findlay Toyota. Tyler and his fundraising team set an all-time national record by raising $231,206 for Best Buddies International.

An artist’s rendering shows the $40 million Centennial Subaru dealership. (Ascent Automotive ...
Centennial Subaru debuts in northwest Las Vegas
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Ascent Automotive Group broke ground in October on Centennial Subaru at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 ramp in northwest Las Vegas. The dealership will open in November 2022.

Burton Hughes, general manager of Subaru of Las Vegas, received The Great Friend to Kids Award ...
Subaru of Las Vegas GM receives Great Friend to Kids Award
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive’s Burton Hughes of Subaru of Las Vegas was honored with the prestigious Great Friend to Kids Award at the Discovery Children’s Museum annual gala, The Magic of Discovery.

Fletcher Jones Automotive Group’s Drive for a Cause helped raise nearly $60,000 for Susan G. ...
Fletcher Jones partners with Susan G. Komen
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Fletcher Jones Automotive Group has partnered with Susan G. Komen with its Drive for a Cause event that raises money to cover costs for women in need of a mammogram.

The Findlay team included, from left, Conrad Sarnessar, Jeff Giles, Bruce Green, Tyler Corder, ...
Findlay raises funds, awareness for Best Buddies
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Chief Financial Officer Tyler Corder and other Findlay team members participated in a dunk tank as part of Best Buddies International’s annual charity fundraiser.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou stands in front of the 2022 Outlander at Johnny Legend ...
Johnny Legends Mitsubishi has high praise for Outlander
DEALER SPONSORED CONTENT

This new-look 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL four-door SUV appeals to a wide range of buyers — from the luxury-minded individual cruising the Las Vegas Strip to the family eyeing a roomy, seven-passenger vehicle for trips to Red Rock Canyon.