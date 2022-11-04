45°F
Dealer News

Lexus dealerships partner with Three Square

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
November 4, 2022 - 8:01 am
 
Volunteers help pack bags of fruit at the Three Square Food Bank. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are accepting food donations for Three Square Food Bank through Nov. 19. Canned goods, boxed items and personal hygiene goods can be dropped off at the parts departments of both dealerships.

Items needed include canned meat, tuna, ham, salmon, stew, chili, spam, peanut butter, soups and beans; canned fruits and vegetables; dried seasonings; carbohydrates such as boxed cereal, oatmeal, flour, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and rice; personal hygiene products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, shaving products and travel-size toiletries; baby wipes, diapers and baby formula with a 90-plus day shelf life; toilet paper, paper towels, plastic storage bags and disposable eating utensils; allergy friendly products such as soy, almond and rice milk, gluten-free canned/boxed soups, rice pasta, gluten-free mac and cheese, rice cereal and alternative butters (almond, sunflower, cashew and walnut).

No glass containers, perishable items, baby food or home-canned foods will be accepted.

Vehicle service credits for factory or dealer-recommended maintenance will be given: 10 canned or boxed items, $20 off; 15 canned or boxed items, $30 off; and 20 canned or boxed items, $40 off.

Food must be given to a service consultant to receive a service credit.

“Three Square Food Bank is doing a fantastic job feeding the underserved and homeless individuals and families throughout Southern Nevada,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “It is our privilege to be able to set up food drop-off sites at both Lexus dealerships.

“We urge the public to come forward and donate whatever they can to feed the hungry in our communities and hopefully make needy individuals’ and families’ daily living conditions a little easier this winter.”

Lexus of Las Vegas is located at 6600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit www.lexusoflasvegas.com or call 702-942-6600 for more information.

Lexus of Henderson is located at the Valley Automall, 7736 Eastgate Road, Henderson. For information, call 702-228-7736 or visit www.lexusofhenderson.com.

