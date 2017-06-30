Lexus dealerships sponsor back-to-school supplies drive

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are drop-off sponsors for the 2017 Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas back-to-school supplies drive. Southern Nevada residents are urged to purchase and donate badly needed school supplies such as pencils, crayons, markers, three-ring binders, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, loose-leaf paper and other classroom items for Clark County School District students.

Collection boxes have been set up near the parts departments at both Lexus dealerships. The Lexus of Las Vegas dealership is located at 6600 W. Sahara Ave. The Lexus of Henderson dealership is at 7736 Eastgate Road. School supplies will be collected through July 12.

In conjunction with the back-to-school supplies drive, Ronald McDonald House Charities is hosting a three-day Smarts &Smiles event. The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, a dental-care unit, will be located at the Ronald McDonald House, 2323 Potosi St., July 18-20 to provide dental treatment and backpacks filled with new school supplies with the support of Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be available for appointments 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. Services will include oral health screenings, dental treatments, fluoride varnishes and sealants for ages 3-21 by appointment only. Backpacks with school supplies will be given only to children receiving dental treatment.

“We are so thrilled to have Lexus on board to help us collect school supplies for Smarts &Smiles for the second year in a row,” said Ashley Fawcett, marketing coordinator of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.

Vision screenings will be provided for all ages from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 18 and 20 only. Walk-ins welcome.

Appointments can be made by calling the Nevada Health Centers at 702-597-3898.