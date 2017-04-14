Lexus dealerships sponsor charity golf tourney

Lexus Two lucky golfers could win free two-year leases of a 2017 Lexus RX350 like this one.

HopeLink of Southern Nevada’s fifth annual Driving for Hope charity golf classic is teeing off April 24 at the Jack Nicklaus signature South Shore Golf Club inside Lake Las Vegas. The event is hosted by Lexus of Henderson and Lexus of Las Vegas.

The 18-hole scramble includes a continental breakfast and lunch and a silent auction where two golfers’ winning bids will guarantee them two spots worth $6,500 in the 2017 Lexus Champions for Charity National Championship Dec. 6-10 at Pebble Beach Resorts in Pebble Beach, California, and the opportunity to compete for a $100,000 charity purse.

Cost is $225 per player, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a tee time at 8 a.m. Cost for the lunch and auction/raffle is $40 per person. All proceeds go to HopeLink of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization with a mission to build a better community by preventing homelessness, keeping families intact and promoting self-sufficiency.

In addition to sponsoring the golf tournament, Lexus of Henderson and Lexus of Las Vegas are offering free two-year leases of two 2017 Lexus RX 350s, if players sink holes-in-one at two separate holes to be determined the day of the tournament.

“Having both Lexus of Henderson and Lexus of Las Vegas as sponsors of our tournament elevates it to a much higher level,” said Karen Kyger, executive director of HopeLink of Southern Nevada. “The opportunity for golfers to bid on the Lexus of Champions for Charity is something that sets our tournament apart. It has been a privilege for the past five years to have the support of such a well-respected business. We have been fortunate that Lexus has supported our efforts to fund programs for children in need.”

To register for the tournament, go to www.link2hope.org or call HopeLink at 702-566-0576.

Lexus of Henderson is located at the Valley Auto Mall, 7736 Eastgate Road, Henderson. For more information, visit www.lexusofhenderson.com. The Lexus of Las Vegas dealership is located at 6600 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas. Visit www.lexusoflasvegas.com for more information.