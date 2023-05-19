79°F
Dealer News

Lexus dealerships support Junior Achievement competition

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
May 19, 2023 - 8:01 am
 
The Ascent Automotive Group team, from left: Krystal Reyes, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vega ...
The Ascent Automotive Group team, from left: Krystal Reyes, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vegas; Alexis Lopez, internal service consultant, Lexus of Henderson; Dominick Gagliano, business manager, Centennial Subaru; Roy Mason, general sales manager, Lexus of Las Vegas; Bryce Lawson, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vegas; Amanda Panuccio, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vegas; Reggie Burton, principal consultant, RB Group; Charles Gumina, general sales manager, Lexus of Henderson and Andrea Sipes, inventory director, Lexus of Las Vegas. (AAG)

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson were $10,000 sponsors of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada’s student entrepreneur competition, “Swimming With the Big Fish,” which recently took place at Allegiant Stadium.

The competition was designed to showcase what it takes to be a Junior Achievement kid and featured a “Shark Tank”-like entrepreneur competition, where students finalized creative business concepts and presented them to a panel of esteemed judges. Students competed to win scholarship money.

“As proud corporate sponsors of ‘Swimming With the Big Fish,’ Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson wholeheartedly supported this competition that gave students a real-life taste of what it was like to compete in the business world,” Lexus of Las Vegas General Manager Lee Butler said. “These students will soon be the business leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow, and the experience and advice they gained was priceless.”

Junior Achievement’s proven lessons in financial literacy, work and career readiness and entrepreneurship are shown to positively impact the lives of young people. These lessons align with national and state educational standards and are delivered to millions of students across the country with the help of JA’s education partners and volunteers from the local community.

Junior Achievement has more than 100 JA areas across the nation. Together, they are the nation’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures and make smart academic and economic choices.

To learn more about Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada and to see upcoming events, go to southernnevada.ja.org.

THE LATEST
Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers help out cleaning up trash in the Lovell Can ...
Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers joined the Save Red Rock organization at Blue Diamond village for an Earth Day social and educational event on April 22. The event promoted water conservation and ways to maintain and protect the environment.

More than 100 people showed up for Findlay Volkswagen's Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Ar ...
Findlay VW hosts Earth Day cleanup
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson, with the support of Sam &Ash Injury Law, hosted a 2023 Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

Lexus of Las Vegas is undergoing an exterior facelift. (Lexus of Las Vegas)
Lexus of Las Vegas undergoes renovation
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction crews recently began removing front panels above the entrance to Lexus of Las Vegas in what will be a $5 million to $6 million, six-month 360-degree exterior renovation of the iconic Sahara Avenue luxury vehicle retailer.

Sheree Corniel, the founder of Real Talk, poses with Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, w ...
Findlay Automotive supports Real Talk
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with Real Talk, a Southern Nevada nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk youth in the community.

The Lexus of Las Vegas team had a great time at the RMHC 19th annual Runnin’ for the House ev ...
Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors RMHC Runnin’ for the House
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas was a $5,000 gold sponsor supporter for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas’ 19th annual Runnin’ for the House 5K Run and 1M Fun Walk fundraiser April 15 at Floyd Lamb Park.

General Manager Ryon Walters, left, CEO of Subaru of America Jeff Walters and Ascent Automotive ...
Centennial Subaru highlights opening with donation
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru celebrated its grand opening event April 1 with a generous donation of $34,859 to the Southern Nevada-based Three Square Food Bank.

Tyler Corder, right, CFO of Findlay Automotive, presents a donation check to Christine Kenney, ...
Findlay Automotive partners with Future Smiles
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with Future Smiles, a Southern Nevada nonprofit that provides vital oral health care to vulnerable youth. Having healthy smiles and good oral health helps children enjoy a life of confidence, dignity and success. Future Smiles has served over 500,000 youth since its inception in 2009

Boktors Motors is now collecting clothing items and body wash health products to assist veteran ...
Boktor Motors collecting clothing to help veterans
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Boktor Motors is collecting clothing items and body wash products to donate to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City.

