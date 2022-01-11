63°F
Lexus of Henderson requests donated pet items for animal shelter

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
January 11, 2022 - 2:57 pm
 
The Henderson Animal Shelter is in need of such items as food bowls, dry dog and cat food, blan ...
The Henderson Animal Shelter is in need of such items as food bowls, dry dog and cat food, blankets, bedding and towels, leashes and training harnesses, and pet carriers. (Getty Images)
Close up of White Pekingese puppy sitting in the cage at the animal hospital/veterinary Clinic ...
Close up of White Pekingese puppy sitting in the cage at the animal hospital/veterinary Clinic waiting for recovery from treatment and find a good home.

Lexus of Henderson is offering customers $20 off their service bill if they bring in two pet items for donation to the Henderson animal shelter. This discount is ongoing, excluding lube oil and filter service.

The Henderson shelter is in desperate need of items including food bowls, dry dog and cat food, blankets, bedding, towels, leashes, training harnesses and pet carriers. Any item pertaining to a pet will be accepted.

“Our Lexus customers have always come through in the past to help out the Henderson Animal Shelter, and we are confident they will do the same again, especially during this holiday season,” Craig Kelly, Lexus of Henderson service director, said. “Many of our Lexus employees are pet owners, and we love our dogs and cats. During this COVID epidemic, pets have become an important part of our lives offering unconditional love, comfort and companionship in these challenging times.”

The Henderson Animal Shelter, in collaboration with the Henderson Animal Control Bureau, cares for animals brought to the shelter and offers pet adoptions, while helping to reunite lost pets with their owners. Vaccinations and spaying and neutering of cats and dogs are also provided at the shelter.

For more information about the city of Henderson Animal Care and Control, 300 E. Galleria Drive, Henderson, call 702-267-4970 or visit www.CityofHenderson/government/departments/animal-control.

