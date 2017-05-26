Lexus of Henderson showcases new LC 500 coupe

Lexus The LC 500 performance coupe opens a new chapter in Lexus’ brand history.

The long wait is finally over. The new Lexus LC 500 high-performance coupe has arrived at Lexus of Henderson. Lexus is debuting two models, the LC 500 and LC 500h, combining stunning design, sports-car performance, long-distance comfort and premium craftsmanship.

The LC 500 is powered by a 5.0-liter V-8 pushing out 471 horsepower, augmented by a 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a manual mode capable of going from zero to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds. The LC 500h (hybrid) comes with an Atkinson-cycle 3.5-liter V-6 gasoline engine and multistage hybrid system delivering 354 horsepower and allowing the vehicle to operate with the gasoline engine off at speeds of up to 87 mph.

The LC 500 profile is accented by a sweeping roofline that tapers rearward between muscular, sloping fenders. Chrome-plated moldings along both edges of the roof mirror the lines of a traditional Japanese samurai sword. Large ducts feed air into the rear wheel arches, causing air streams to exit smoothly across the tire sidewalls to bolster straight-line stability and steering responsiveness.

High-tech is incorporated throughout both the LC 500 and LC 500h. Aluminum is used for the hood, front fenders and door skins with the inner panels of the doors and trunk made from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. Only the rear fenders are steel.

The LC 500’s interior is a stunning balance of elegant design and pure emotion. Less than 5 percent of available interior leathers are chosen for this grand touring coupe. Shimamoku, Japanese handcrafted wood trim, is exclusive for this Lexus model. Its intricate grain pattern requires 67 different processes, over a total of 38 days, to achieve its vibrant appearance.

“Lexus’ goal was to achieve sports-car handling with a high degree of ride comfort and interior luxury,” said Hosein Zand, general manager of Lexus of Henderson. “The LC 500 and LC 500h are the ideal grand touring coupes for anyone who loves the feel and responsiveness of a sports car combined with Lexus’ signature luxury standard.”